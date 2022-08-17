12 Incredible Nigerian Players Playing Abroad This Year

Nigeria has a massive pool of talent. The country exports its talented players everywhere. It is very rare to see a European league with no Nigerian player. The country is pretty global, and we could tell they are good enough to handle the challenges of a new country and league system. Therefore, they are welcomed with open arms.

Even if you’re a fan of other sports and focus on events like the Race at Pocono Raceway NASCAR series, you can also check the players in their respective leagues. These players offer something you might not find in other countries. With the huge number of Nigerians playing abroad, we bring to you 12 notable names playing overseas.

Alex Iwobi

One of the biggest talent exports from Nigeria is Alex Iwobi, a relative of the legendary Jay Jay Okocha. Iwobi is an incredible player that can slot into some exciting positions, and we’ve seen teams utilize him as an attacking midfielder. Undoubtedly, Iwobi didn’t meet the high expectations, but he is still doing pretty well with Everton FC.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho was one of Nigeria’s U17 exports that went through the system against all odds. The player has always been talented, and we can tell that he would offer a lot at any stage. In that case, we were delighted when he debuted for Manchester City, but he couldn’t match up to Aguero and Gabriel Jesus. He now plays for Leicester City.

Samuel Chukweze

The incredibly talented left-footed player with the agility of a superstar star, Samuel Chukweze, is a great player that can make things happen from the right wing. The sensational superstar has cemented himself as a starter for the Yellow Submarines and has produced sensational and unforgettable moments for the team.

Kenneth Omeruo

Kenneth Omeruo is a talented defender that can help his team to stop attacks. Although we can see lapses in his defending style, he is still doing better than most, and as a result, he is trusted by the team. Therefore, he continues to deliver, and he is one of the top talents that can help Nigeria in its goal.

Emmanuel Dennis

The Watford striker is another name on our list. The player has had some interesting moments playing for the club. Dennis finally got the spotlight, and he did well.

We can all tell that he is one incredible goalscorer and teammate. He tried his best for the team, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to keep the team in the EPL.

Ola Aina

Ola Aina is a talented defender that has played some incredible football in the EPL for Fulham and Chelsea. Aina is a young talent that has a lot to offer, although playing in the Premier League is very competitive. Therefore, it would be difficult for them to utilize him because there are usually better talents.

William Troost-Ekong

Willam Troost-Ekong is a defender that has traveled around the world to play for different teams. The Super Eagles captain is a leader everywhere he goes, and there is no doubt that he is wanted wherever he plays and can fit into any position of a back-two or back-three. His ability is unquestionable.

Joel Obi

Although he is pretty past his prime, we think Joel Obi still has some magic to deliver, and because of that, he still has teams looking to sign him. So, he remains one of the top talents from Nigeria playing overseas, and we think he can keep delivering from time to time.

Taiwo Awoniyi

We saw Taiwo Awoniyi burst through the ranks for the country, playing alongside Kelechi Iheanacho. The player is a big center forward that makes himself available in the box and can deliver on any occasion. There’s no doubt that Awoniyi is one of Nigeria’s best talents, and he will continue to do that.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is one of the most expensive Nigerian soccer players after he completed a move from Lille to Napoli. The striker has had some incredible moments for the teams he has played for, and we think his biggest addition is ensuring that Napoli makes it to the UCL and representing Lille in the Competition.

Joe Aribo

After getting a move to the EPL, Joe Aribo now joins the long list of Nigerians to play in the English league. He has the chance to make the spotlight shine on him and help his new team to get to greater heights. From there, he can even get a move to one of the big teams in the league.

Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu is a young center forward who has shown that he can be a superstar if given a chance. Therefore, we hope to see the youngster shine and become a better player as he plays in one of the European leagues. He is one of the prospects of Nigeria and would keep getting the accolades he deserves.