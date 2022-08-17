Beyond the FIFA World Cup: The Nigerian Team Preparation for AFCON

It was an unfortunate turn after the talented team of the Super Eagles didn’t make it to the FIFA World Cup. The team has a lot to offer, but they crashed out because of a goal difference. We could tell there was more from the team, but it would have been better if we got to see them play in Qatar.

After qualifying from the group, they had one step left to get a spot in the FIFA World Cup. The team had to score more goals than their opponent, and they would have made it to Qatar. It was an all or nothing, just like most people who play at one of the best online casino, they enjoy it so much that they feel it as all or nothing at that moment.

Many people thought that after the team’s shambolic round of 16 displays, they would be able to switch up and get a better result. Unfortunately, that wasn’t what happened after they were paired with the Black Stars of Ghana. Both teams were looking for redemption after a disappointing display.

The first leg of the match in Ghana ended 0-0, which was favorable for the Ghanaians since the away goal rule applies. Then, the team met in Nigeria, and a blunder from the Nigerian goalkeeper, Francis Izoho, saw the team trail. Even though the Super Eagles got an equalizer, it wasn’t enough to salvage the situation.

With the Super Eagles not attending the FIFA World Cup, the next focus is on the next Africa Cup of Nations. The qualifiers are already on, and we expect them to keep pushing for a spot in the competition. It would be incredible to see how they would get to the point of winning the competition to redeem themselves.

The team is already showing promising signs. However, the qualifiers would still take time. But how the team would come together to make it to AFCON is the next goal, especially before the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers start, and the team needs to start their campaign. Undoubtedly, we would like to see how they get into the groove.

The Nigerian Team

Nigeria has a cesspool of talent they could call on whenever they need players to help them build a better squad. The team has incredible players that can come around to make things better. However, this has also been a problem for the team when it comes to selection because only a few can make it into the squad.

The team that went to AFCON was disappointing, and we expected more from them, especially in the competition. And since they couldn’t make it to the World Cup, it compounded their problem. Therefore, the Nigerian team needs a revamp if they will gain the trust of Nigerian supporters.

AFCON Qualifiers Contenders

With the qualifiers already started, the team is paired with Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Sao Tome and Principe. Undoubtedly, they have a straightforward route the AFCON competition because they are the best team in this group. But since they’ve been disappointing in recent years, the fans do not trust them to deliver.

We don’t think many contenders will stop Nigeria from making it to the next AFCON competition because the team is incredibly good. With more talented players coming, we expect a revolution. The next competition might be Nigeria’s opportunity to win another AFCON and find a way to the next world cup.

Biggest Challenges

The biggest challenge to Nigeria making it to the next AFCON competition is themselves. Only the team can stop itself from qualifying because they are the absolute favorites to make it out of the competition. We expect them to take a better approach, and they’ve clearly shown that they are a strong side.

In one of the games, they pummeled Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 away from home, showing that it does not matter where; they are the better team and would give it their all. We’re sure it is worth the move, and we would get a kick out of it whenever they play in the Africa Cup of Nations coming soon.

Winning the AFCON and More

The next goal for the team is to win the Africa Cup of Nations. We understand that they have to qualify first, but since they don’t have any major challenges, we don’t think they would have a problem getting to the competition. Therefore, the goal will be to get the team to beat everyone they meet in the competition.

After the AFCON, the next step would be qualifying for the US FIFA World Cup. They have a long road to redemption, and we expect them to tail it to the end. So, we look forward to the team as they keep playing to win the hearts of Nigerians.