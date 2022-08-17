Five Nigerian Players That are Playing in the Spanish La Liga

The top league, commonly known as the Primera Division in Spain, is called La Liga in English countries and is officially called La Liga Santander for sponsorship level. It consists of 20 teams, just like the English premier league, where the top four qualify for the European Champions League games and are the La Liga picks for the season.

As it is one of the most popular football leagues in the world, which came into existence in 1992 with only ten participating clubs then and also has the best players in history like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who were the only players who dominated the only great performance so far winning 12 La Liga titles combined.

However, 62 clubs have played in La Liga over the years, with Real Madrid having the most winning number of titles (34), followed by their rivals Barcelona. The team has also won 26 leagues, though Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, won their second La Liga title in the 2020/2021 title race with Diego Simeone.

Therefore, playing football at the top is one of the dreams of every young Nigerian footballer who loves football but playing in a top league like Spain is a dream come true for any youngster. Whenever the opportunity to play abroad shows up, Nigerian talents take it seriously, like winning a jackpot.

However, several Nigerians have recently participated in the Spanish leagues on different teams. Some were born in Spain and chose to commit their lives to the hustle by playing in the league as professional players becoming important part of the La Liga predictions. Below are players that are playing in the Spanish La Liga.

Samuel Chukwueze – Villarreal CF

Samuel Chukwueze is one of the top Nigerian players who plays for Villarreal, and he is also playing for Nigeria national team, playing as a winger. He was born on 22nd May 1999 in Umuahia, Nigeria.

He started playing football at eight and mentioned that Jay-Jay Okocha is one of Nigeria’s top players he admired. The player enjoyed many appearances on the La Liga predictions today. He has been exciting to watch from a very young age.

However, he joined Villarreal Cf’s youth in 2017, where he made his senior debut on 15th April 2018. He later scored on his senior debut on the 20th of May 2018, scoring the second goal in the game in a 3-1 away defeat of Bilbao Athletic. His recent performance has been incredible, which has made him one of the top players for Villareal.

Umar Sadiq – UD Almeria

Umar Sadiq Mesbah is a Nigerian professional who plays for the Spanish club UD Almeria as a forward and the Nigeria national team. He was born on 2nd February 1997 in Kaduna, Nigeria. He is also like most young Nigerians who started playing football on the streets.

He began his football career with Kusa boys before joining the future Africa Football Academy and the football College in Abuja. He was the top scorer in the Kvarnerska Rivijera youth tournament, winning the title for his team.

However, fast forward to when he joined the Segunda Division side, UD Almeria, on 5th October 2020. With his great performance, he took his team back to La Liga after securing a 2-2 draw with Leganes to finish as Segunda Division winners in the 2021/2022 campaign.

Kelechi Nwakali – SD Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali is a professional football player who also plays for Nigeria national team and is currently playing for SD Huesca in Spanish La Liga as a midfielder. He was born on 5th June 1998. He was born in Owerri, Nigeria.

He was a great player also when he started his football career at the Diamond Football Academy. He had an incredible performance at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, winning the Golden boot ball Award.

Kenneth Omeruo – CD Leganes

Kenneth Omeruo is another Nigerian professional player who plays for CD Leganes and Nigeria national team. He was born on 17th October 1993. He is identified as a strong center-back who has strong determination.

He played 17 matches for Leganes last season, a total of 1526 minutes. However, their clean sheets ratio was 41%, meaning Kenneth kept a clean sheet in 7 matches out of the 17 he played.

Emmanuel Apeh – CD Tenerife

Emmanuel is a great striker who plays for the Spanish club and AD Alcorcon, on loan from CD Tenerife. He is also a Nigerian professional who was born on 5th October 1996 and will be 26 years old this year.

However, he had played for several teams in his career before he finally agreed to a three-year deal with CD Tenerife in the second level on 26th January 2022. But he rarely played for the club during the campaign’s first half; he then moved on loan to AD Alcorcon until June.