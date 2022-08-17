Top Six Highest Earning Nigerian Soccer Players

One of the biggest exports of talent in the world is Nigerian. The country has many exciting players that have gone overseas to play, especially in Europe and Asia. The country is known for its exciting push for talented players, and their hardworking nature has pushed them to be some of the best players out there.

Their teams can testify to what they bring to the team. With Nigerian soccer players’ unrivaled reputation, we can tell that the players have some more things to do. It has become like betting on NFL odds of teams with top players. In that case, we expect them to be paid a fair amount for their talent.

As a result, we’ve put together some of the highest-earning Nigerian soccer players. This list is in order of how much they earn. Let’s get into it.

Odion Ighalo

The highest-earning Nigerian player is none other than the prolific goalscorer Odion Ighalo. He has played in different countries and has continued to command high wages. Undoubtedly, Ighalo is worth every penny he is paid because he gets goals and can help the team to achieve their goals.

Ighalo has played in different top leagues, including the English Premier League. Although he played most of his games in the league as a striker for Watford, he came back after a while to play for Manchester United, where he got more recognition and delivered to his expectations, effectively improving his wages.

Victor Moses

Another prolific player has made his trade playing for a top English Premier League side. Victor Moses is an incredible forward with the pace and agility to cover as a wingback. We saw the peak of his powers when he played under Antonio Conte in Chelsea. He was one of the most pivotal players on the team.

Moses helped Chelsea win another EPL title with his forward runs and incredible defensive skills. We could see that the system suited his style.

However, after Conte left, he didn’t fit Sarri’s plan and had to move around. Despite that, he is still one of the highest-paid Nigerian players.

Wilfred Ndidi

One of the most talented Nigerians playing in the English Premier League is Wilfred Ndidi. The prolific defensive midfielder has mastered his trade as an incredible player that would help provide an extra layer of cover for the team’s post. He can also provide a link to the attack as they are transitioning forward.

Undoubtedly, he is worth every penny he is paid, and we think he can get more if he moves to a bigger team. We believe Ndidi is a proven player that can offer a lot to any team he joins. Therefore, we would love to see him move to one of the big six teams so that he can have his chance to play on the biggest stage.

Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis is a skillful forward that uses his agility and fancy legwork to beat opposition defenders. The player has some incredible skills that make him useful to the team.

Therefore, we expect a grand style from the player. Many teams have trusted him to deliver for them upfront.

As a result, he has become one of the highest-paid attackers in the country. Dennis would also continue to deliver for Watford, and even though they didn’t stay in the EPL, nobody can deny his impact on the team. One of his most memorable moments of last season would be the orchestrated thrashing of Manchester United.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho is one of the best players in the country. He is an impeccable player who can play in any position possible.

He can play center as the main striker, slot into the left or right side of the forwards, or play in the ten role. Iheanacho certainly proves to be an incredible player.

He already made his mark on the EPL with Manchester City before he moved to Leicester City. The player is an incredible option up front and would continue to provide excellence to any team he joins.

In that case, we expect to see more from the player. It would be an epic battle as we look at the player and see what he has to offer.

Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi is the last name on our list. He started as a talented player who went through the Arsenal ranks and made the first team.

However, he didn’t meet the expectations of fans home and abroad. Therefore, he had to move to Everton, but since his move, he has been on an upward trajectory, and as a result, he now justifies the money he gets paid.

Therefore, Evertonians are warming up to him, and we expect Iwobi to keep getting better, and he might even catch the eye of a bigger team. Ultimately, we would love to see how far the youngster goes before he decides to hang his boots and stop playing professionally.