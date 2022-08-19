The social media marketer’s guide to YouTube marketing

YouTube is one of the most popular social media platforms and marketers are taking notice, with it being reported that as many as 40% of marketers use YouTube as part of their content marketing strategy.

If you’re already marketing on YouTube, great! If not, now’s the time to hop on board and get in on this burgeoning opportunity before your competitors do.

And that’s where this guide to successful YouTube marketing comes in! Use it to get familiar with the platform and learn the best ways to optimize your videos for maximum exposure and engagement, and for maximizing profit!

Channel Strategy

As a social media marketer, your goal should be to create a channel strategy that supports and extends your overall marketing goals. Here are five tips to get you started.

1) Determine the type of content you will offer

2) Identify your target audience

3) Create a persona for each target audience

4) Determine the frequency of content posts (weekly? daily?)

5) Determine what kind of content to share (e.g., tutorials, product announcements, etc.) and how often.

It’s important to know who your customers are so you can provide them with the right content. You want to use channels like YouTube to interact with your customers in an engaging way.

Building an Audience on YouTube

No matter what your product or service is, you can use YouTube to reach a wide audience and build interest. But before you start creating videos, it’s important to understand how YouTube works and what kinds of content will be most effective.

First, YouTube uses its own algorithm to promote certain videos based on the way they are shared and engaged with by viewers. If viewers like your video they may share it with their friends which could then result in more people seeing your video.

Second, you need to know the basics of search engine optimization so that people can find your video on Google when they search for keywords related to the subject matter of the video.

Optimizing Videos for Engagement

Social media marketers know that engagement is key to success. And what better way to encourage engagement than with video? YouTube is a great platform for hosting videos because it’s highly trafficked and easy to share. But simply uploading a video isn’t enough.

You need to optimize your videos for engagement in order to make sure they’re seen by the right people and generate the most views, comments, and shares. Here are five tips for optimizing your YouTube videos.

1) Make sure your thumbnail accurately reflects the content of your video. Remember, this is how viewers will first be attracted to or dissuaded from watching it.

2) Include keywords in both the title and description so search engines can find them more easily.

3) Mention influencers in the description or tags.

4) Use annotations to link back to your website and give viewers a sneak peek at related content.

5) Add end screens at the end of each video asking viewers to subscribe, follow you on other platforms, and leave a comment on their favorite part of the video.

Hiring a Video Editor

As a social media marketer, you know the power of video. You also know that creating videos can be time-consuming and expensive. That’s why hiring a video editor is a smart move.

A video editor can take your raw footage and turn it into a polished, professional-looking video that is ready to share with the world. By doing this, you save time and money because the work has already been done for you. Here are some tips on how to find a good video editor.

1) Ask friends who have worked with them before for recommendations.

2) Check out their portfolio to see if they’ve created videos similar to what you’re looking for.

3) Look at their prices to see if they’re within your budget range.

4) Make sure they offer the types of services that meet your needs (i.e., editing, adding graphics, etc.).

Diversifying Your Video Strategy

As a social media marketer, you know the importance of diversifying your content strategy. The same goes for your video strategy. By including YouTube as part of your video marketing mix, you can reach a wider audience and achieve your business goals.

Video SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is an important component in getting people to find your videos on YouTube, and it is something that should be considered from the start. If done correctly, proper keywords will help drive traffic back to your website or blog post when people search on Google or other search engines.

To get started with video SEO – identify what keywords are relevant to your niche or product by conducting keyword research with tools like Google Adwords Keyword Tool or Keyword Inspector.