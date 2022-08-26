Paper Shredding for the Nation: Carry on Recycling

And that’s a process that needs to keep on cycling through to keep the cardboard industry – and nearly all other business sectors – buoyant.

It’s not just the Christmas rush that creates the need for boxes. There was an explosion in demand for e-commerce and home delivery during the beginning of the pandemic – a 33% increase in 2020 over 2019* (equating to 74 boxes per person) – and all those deliveries required packaging and boxes made from their constituent component: fibre. In a chicken and egg scenario, demand and usage increased while supply – of which 85% is fuelled by recycled household paper fibre – fell to just under 6m tonnes nationwide.

The paper recycling process at Restore Datshred never sleeps, because that’s one of their core business activities. And, it turns out, it’s not only an important activity for them and their customers’ environmental and social commitments. It’s also proving a crucial pivot point in whether many businesses are able to distribute and deliver their products affordably and profitably across the nation.

How can everyone help?

Carry on recycling. Make sure you continue with paper recycling, whether it is for your household paper or box waste, your local council collections are crucial. Don’t hoard cardboard boxes at home unless you need to use them – your country needs them more!

Of course, businesses are also a massive contributor to paper fibre through recycling cardboard boxes, and also by disposing of confidential paper documentation through the correct channels. By correct channels, they mean using paper shredding services such as those they supplied at Restore Datashred. Not only are you ensuring a steady flow of paper fibre that they send for pulping and reuse as card and other paper products by businesses UK-wide. You are also complying with regulations, and guaranteeing the security and safety of your organisation’s confidential information from the moment you place it in one of their secure disposal bins, to when it falls onto the blades of their state-of-the-art shredding machines.

All the operatives at Restore Datashred are security-checked professionals; with all their processes being accredited above and beyond industry standards; all of their customer services team are knowledgeable and friendly, and they always aim for 0% of their customers’ paper waste going into landfills.

*Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index