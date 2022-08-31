COMPARING WEVIDEO, CANVA, KAPWING, ADOBE, GOOGLE AND MICROSOFT FOR NONPROFITS AND ENTREPRENEURS

UPDATE: We are code2GOD, a scientific nonprofit org decoding the original Bible and successfully discovering GOD’s messaging to humanity. We are using a 32 mathematical code system called code2GOD which was created by Don Juravin, known as the world’s number one original Bible, code and GOD expert (you read it right).

Our findings and discoveries in the original Bible are meant to serve the the world and to prevent religious manipulation. We work hard and smart and we want the world to appreciate our team’s findings. Truthfully, we want to impress the world. After all, we have filed the first-ever Scientific Proof Of GOD and also turned it into the world’s most valuable art. What can be bigger than that?

As a nonprofit, we have limited resources and yet we aim to impress and make an impact. We are lucky to have the support and free subscriptions from Adobe, Microsoft, Google, and Canva as well as discounts from WeVideo and others.

Since nonprofit and entrepreneurs have limited resources and need to get it “fast and impressive,” we though we will share our vast experience of three years. You can say that we are a good source of honest comparison between different solutions. Here is what our experience thought us:

Ecosystem: Google vs Microsoft.

We have them both and we prefer the Google ecosystem. It’s easier, friendlier and better user interface to manage. We mainly like the super smart search engine that reads all of our documents and images on the drive and makes it so easy to find what we need. It saves time when you don’t need to name files or place them in a folder.

Link to Google for nonprofit

Video: WeVideo vs Kapwing vs Canva.

Though we love Canva for graphics, it doesn’t have much to offer as a video solution. We tried. WeView was a nice solution for 2 years until we met Kapwing. We found Kapwing more intuitive, with more practical extras. For example: advanced titling, better recording, more and better format options, snap and ripple, and other features which we could understand on the first day of use.

We found Kapwing responding faster as if it was desktop software. The only advantage for WeVideo that we found is the stock video. Bottom line, we produce faster and easier with Kapwing, even though we have used WeVideo for a couple of years.

The options in Kapwing are not only more interesting and practical, but they are easy to find and they are laid out in a more modern way. We found the timeline to be super intuitive and timesaver. Unlike WeVideo, Kapwing adds the lines automatically as needed. The “Ripple mode” and the “snap” are also timesavers.

The only less important advantage we found in WeVideo is the added flexibility of transitions in the “in” and “out” which can cause newbies to waste time. Export time and management of files and media is much better in Kapwing than in WeVideo.

Graphic: Canva Vs Adobe.

Canva has no competitors when it comes to “fast and easy.” Adobe’s Photoshop is too much to learn and not easy for a team work. Canva is simply easy and resourceful. In the last two years we simply got so used to work with Canva for graphics that all other options on the market seem like a waste of time. We can even post directly to social media. Though we don’t use templates, for many it can be a real time saver. Canva has been good for our nonprofit.

