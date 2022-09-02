Want to outsource AP? Here is a complete guide

It can be essential to outsource your AP process if you’re trying to manage a complex, manual AP procedure. Instead, you may consider employing an accounting agency or a fractional finance and accounting staff to clear up your desk and reclaim those hours each month.

Before you can conclude, you must consider the advantages and disadvantages of hiring outside assistance against the prospect of automating your own AP process to keep your payments, information, and documentation in-house. A; so, if concerned about the diminishing effectiveness of a growing AP department. Automation can also help.

This article will guide you step-by-step through deciding whether to outsource accounts payable by describing what outsourcing is, why organizations outsource AP, the pros and downsides of outsourcing, and the option of AP outsourcing.

What is Accounts Payable Outsourcing?

When you outsource accounts payable, you employ a third party to manage your company’s AP process. These BPO companies have the essential tools and technology to conduct all accounts payable activities for your firm. However, AP outsourcing does not and should not end there. Not only will superior providers assume these responsibilities, but they will also optimize them by introducing new capabilities and building more effective business procedures to facilitate expansion.

Accounts payable are essentially the money owed to vendors or suppliers. A corporation purchases goods on credit, which must be repaid within a specified period. Most businesses have an accounts payable department, important for maintaining financial order and positive relationships with vendors. Accounts payable functions may include invoice processing, purchase orders, data input, and more; nevertheless, a company’s accounts payable workflow entails more than merely documenting and paying invoices. Therefore, maximizing the accounts payable process can generate savings and increase cash flow.

Why Should Accounts Payable be Outsourced?

Many businesses outsource their accounts payable and account receivable tasks because they don’t want to hire more employees. In addition, a specialized accounts payable service or organization can handle each customer in a fraction of the time. This is because they have extensive AP experience and focus all of their resources on that one task.

That may be true, but it does not tell the entire tale.

Businesses concerned about workforce expansion frequently struggle with an equivalent rise in paperwork. Additional paper bills and invoices. More permissions are signed by hand. More checks were signed by han. The manual AP mechanism that worked when they first began no longer functions.

Instead of changing the system, they demand more and more individuals to administer it—to execute data entry, trace down each approval, and identify human errors. As a result, it just is not functional.

To decrease expenses, they select an AP provider and outsource these services. In summary, they eventually alter their system by delegating responsibility. To ensure that both the customer and the outsourced AP team profit from the connection, it is likely that the outsourced AP team uses automation.

Depending on the effectiveness of the service and the number of hours you require, it may still be more cost-effective than automating your own AP operations and retaining a small AP workforce. To make this determination, you should compare apples to apples.

What AP Outsourcing Possibilities Do you Have?

First, let’s dispel a common misunderstanding: “AP outsourcing” is not synonymous with shipping labor offshore! While this may be a popular strategy for large corporations, it is by no means the greatest solution for small enterprises.

It is ideal for a small business with many moving parts to outsource Accounts Payable services to an accounting or bookkeeping firm — often the same firm that already does monthly bookkeeping. 37% of small businesses actively seek the assistance of their accountants with bill payment management.

Now that is out of the way, here are your outsourcing alternatives for AP:

Foreign Corporations: Numerous businesses guarantee to streamline your AP using low-cost international labor. Lower expense is an attractive selling advantage but is also problematic, particularly if you have important vendor relationships.

Technology.: As long as the AP task is completed, it makes little difference if a robot performs it. Finding AP software that matches your goals and budget is the challenge.

A Comptroller or Bookkeeper: As stated previously, this is generally the ideal strategy for small firms, especially if at all you have an existing relationship with a reputable accounting or bookkeeping service. Their knowledge of managing your funds will allow them to develop AP services quickly.

In conclusion, if you are a small firm, you should look for an accountant or bookkeeper to outsource your AP, whereas large businesses should attempt to outsource this work offshore. You will need to integrate technology into your AP process in both instances.

Three Tips For Streamlined Accounts Payable Outsourcing

1. Select the Appropriate Service Provider

The service provider you select will determine the quality of the work performed. Consider the matter carefully. When hiring new employees, you assess their skill sets to determine if they would be a suitable fit for your organization. Likewise, you must ensure that you choose the best outsourcing service.

How do you select the most suitable AP service provider?

Examine Evaluations and Testimonials

Although they do not provide a whole picture, reading reviews and testimonials is a good place to start. Then, examine consumers’ advantages and disadvantages when hiring a specific provider.

Examine their Past Projects

Although you may not be able to get precise information on their projects, case studies and descriptions of the provider’s previous work indicate their quality.

Please read carefully about their Policies and Security Measures

This is vital for determining how well the outsourcer’s privacy and data security practices align with your own.

2. Determine your Payment Method for Your Bills

How are suppliers receiving payment? Are you paying them instantly, as soon as invoices arrive, or will you pay them in batches at specified intervals? Perhaps every alternate Saturday? Are you making out checks? Using your ACH? Who is keying in these invoices? You have a general idea.

Determine not only your details but also document them. Creating documentation that others may refer to in your absence is a significant aspect of optimizing the process so that nothing goes out of whack again.

3. Align Objectives and Work Scope

Initiate early negotiations with your vendor to determine which aspects of the AP workflow they can assume, including invoice reception, invoice processing, invoice approvals, and payment processing. This scope of work should be specified in their statement of work, which will help you comprehend your function in the connection. It will also assist you in holding them accountable and connecting the dots between their performance and the fees they bill you.

Future Challenges You May Have to Face if You Do not Outsource your Accounts Payable

Companies are increasingly outsourcing the AP function as they recognize that they may improve operations without internal investing in technology. The benefits of outsourcing accounts payables include:

Decreased expenses

Smoother cash flow and workflow

Stronger vendor relationships

Ensure that your AP operations are managed with the most advanced technology and tools. Being trapped with AP activities that are manual, time-consuming, error-prone, and lack visibility will not facilitate future expansion and will only lead to further issues in the future. Outsourcing accounts payable eliminates these obstacles and positions a business to succeed in the present economic climate.

Conclusion

The global market for F&A outsourcing is expected to increase by more than 40% by 2027. The COVID pandemic has made it more essential than ever for finance and accounting teams to abandon their conventional job of figure crunching and instead develop growth-oriented plans based on insight.

Outsourcing AP processes are necessary for “keeping the lights on” but typically contributes little strategic value to an organization. Outsourcing your accounts payable department is crucial in reducing the dull, time-consuming procedures that divert your team’s attention from what matters.