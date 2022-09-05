Personal Transformation and Growth with Michelle Ashby

Michelle Ashby, a business owner, PT, and fitness instructor with more than 20 years of experience in coaching, recruitment, and HR, has a knack for helping others find personal growth. As founder of 11:11 and Head of People at Until, Mich’s complementary skills enable her multi-faceted success as a consultant to the health & wellness, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. Her consultancy style focuses on inner work for the higher performer, whether it be through one-on-one executive coaching or group programs.

Forging her own path

After a massive pivot in her career and life in 2010, simultaneously moving to London and going through a divorce, Michelle has endured a lot. After meeting her business partner for 11:11 through a chance encounter, they clicked straight away, and within a matter of months, 11:11 was born. Authenticity is core to Michelle’s mission, allowing space to unlock potential and focus on the individual vision of what “having it all” really means, recognizing that business, lifestyle, and wellness goals do not have to be mutually exclusive. At the end of the day, Mich wants to show her incredible 7-year-old daughter that anything in life is possible if you follow your dreams.

What sets her apart

Michelle has forged a career across human resources, talent management & acquisition, and coaching, spanning more than 20 years. In that time, she’s shown that she is demonstrably agile with change and has honed a unique blend of HR, recruitment, and training experience, coupled with deep knowledge of the health & wellness industry, living the reality for which she advocates. Above all, Michelle has always followed her dreams and listened to her intuition, a practice that has helped her figure out her purpose, values, and what matters most.

What the future holds for her

Her biggest goal is to help as many people as possible unlock their true potential and find their purpose. Mich is passionate about helping others create their dream life, so they have it all. She firmly believes that if you find what you are passionate about and believe in yourself, the only way you can fail is by giving up. In addition, she’d also love to host an in-person event with some of the best personal development speakers in the world.

Learn more about her coaching services on Instagram @michashby!