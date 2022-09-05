VoIP vs Landline: Which is better?

Currently, both landline and mobile phones run on the Public Switched Telephone Network. This is commonly known as the analogue network. It’s due to be switched to an IP-based network at the end of 2025. When it does, effectively, the whole UK will be on a VoIP network.

To explain further, Luke Watts, Managing Director at RoundWorks IT shares his insight into why you might want to make the switch sooner.

PSTN vs VoIP

The PSTN still works much the same way as it did when it was invented over a century ago. In a nutshell, sound is converted into electrical pulses. These are transmitted from the caller to the recipient via physical wires.

Cordless landlines and mobile phones are both able to transmit sound wirelessly to nearby masts. Unfortunately, however, they only have a very short range. This means that even they are largely dependent on the wired telephone network.

VoIP stands for Voice Over Internet Protocol. With VoIP, sound is converted into standard computer data packets. These packets can be transmitted over regular computer networks in the same way as any other form of data. VoIP is often known as “internet telephony” but this is not strictly accurate. VoIP can also be used on private networks such as company intranets.

Crucially, VoIP services can also interface with standard PSTN services all around the world. This means that you can call people regardless of what type of phone they have. Essentially, the VoIP network will take your call as far as it can and then hand it over to a PSTN.

Why make the switch to VoIP?

There are numerous reasons why you should make the switch to VoIP as soon as you can. Here are just five of the main ones.

Economy

Right now, this is probably a major consideration for just about everyone. VoIP calls tend to be significantly lower cost than PSTN ones. This is usually true even if you have to connect to a PSTN.

In the early days of VoIP, the hidden cost of this was that you usually had to accept much lower call quality. Thankfully, however, these have largely been resolved due to network speeds being improved.

Space-saving

With the PSTN network, you have to use specialist handsets. With VoIP, you can use a dedicated handset but you don’t have to. You can use any device that connects to the internet. This includes mobiles and tablets as well as computers. You don’t necessarily even have to plug in a headset (although it can be useful).

Getting rid of landline phones also means you can get rid of all the cabling they need. This can make the office a lot tidier and eliminate potential tripping hazards. As a bonus, it also makes desk moves easier.

You don’t need to move the employee’s phone or go to the inconvenience of assigning them a new number. They can just log in as usual and carry on as before. Likewise, if you bring in more headcount, you can quickly assign them new numbers. If the headcount is temporary, the numbers can be deleted later (if you wish).

Facilitates remote work

Remote employees are still employees. This means that their employer should provide them with everything they need to do their work. For many people, this includes the ability to make and receive audio calls. VoIP is often the ideal way to make this happen. It connects them to the company network just as though they were on-site.

Superior call-handling functionality

VoIP gives SMEs a straightforward and affordable route to advanced call-handling functionality. Here are just some of the features that VoIP systems support as standard.

Call recording without additional, dedicated hardware

Advance conference facilities

Intelligent call routing

Call queuing

Call encryption

Call analytics

Supports unified communications

Because VoIP systems treat audio as data, they can be integrated with other forms of software. One common example of this is the “click-to-call” function you see on many websites. This is only possible with VoIP. There are countless other exciting possibilities.