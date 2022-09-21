What are the benefits of SAP HANA Migration?

Many companies nowadays have significant data problems. A lack of flexibility, rigid storage, and stagnant computer power- are only the beginning of their problems. Today is the best time to implement a data solution that addresses your firm’s main difficulties since data is multiplying.

You will get all the resources required for a profitable cloud strategy by moving from SAP Cloud Platform, HANA Service on Cloud Foundry, to SAP HANA Cloud. This cloud-based ERP is the next advancement of SAP HANA Service. It is a cloud-native database that expands on the self-service features offered by earlier versions of SAP HANA.

However, this transcends the simple advancement, data may become an essential asset for your company with the help of capabilities from Accely’s S4HANA.

But that’s not all. The SAP HANA migration has other additional benefits mentioned in detail below.

Perks of SAP HANA Migration

The best part is that theSAP HANA migrationdoesn’t have to be challenging. Here are some reasons for starting your migration right now.

More Capability to Use Your Data

Companies can use their data to the fullest extent possible, thanks to SAP S/4HANA. Your company can be sure that it will have access to deep insights to support data-driven decision-making due to its capacity to handle and analyze significant data volumes in real-time.

Additionally, in a market where customer experience is king, an ERP platform that enables your employees to easily make sense of data aids in providing personalized experiences to your end users. With ML and advanced analytics, SAP S/4HANA uses detailed data to offer insightful information.

Access All Data from a Single Location

Many companies find eliminating information silos between their on-premises and cloud data sources difficult. Although SAP HANA Cloud is cloud-native, it is designed to work with on-premise databases, allowing you to link on-premise and cloud resources without interruptions.

Data virtualization features are also included with SAP S/4 HANA Cloud. Since SAP HANA Cloud may virtualize and analyze current data by establishing connections to your chosen data sources, you are not required to keep or duplicate existing data.

The Ability to Scale as Necessary

Customers’ requirements are changing quickly, and the marketplace is dynamic. Your digital environment has to adjust to these developments as soon as possible. Your business’s IT requirements expand along with it.

To guarantee that your business is undamaged, SAP S/4HANA allows you to grow your ERP infrastructure within the foreseeable timeframes.

This solution also includes dynamic tiering, which retains frequently used data in memory and provides built-in storage optimization. In addition, when storage space is low, rarely used data is automatically relocated to a disk. Additionally, its high-efficiency compression and columnar storage significantly lower your data footprint.

Fostering Innovation

The digital strategies of companies are becoming more significantly impacted by emerging technology. As a result, businesses today are continually innovating to stay up with the evolving digital world.

By enabling you to quickly deploy AI, ML, and a variety of new workloads without compromising the performance of current applications, SAP S/4HANA provides your organization with a competitive edge.

Performance Improvement

SAP S/4HANA exclusively uses SAP’s in-memory HANA database, which offers companies increased speed for difficult and time-sensitive commercial activities. This outstanding performance results from various cutting-edge capabilities and features.

For instance, SAP S/4HANA has robust supply chain apps that are real-time and strong and assist in forecasting, planning, and quick decision-making. In addition, each quarter, SAP introduces new S/4HANA features and apps that enhance the platform’s core functionality, effectiveness, and intelligence.

More Stability and Market Relevance

The resiliency and usefulness of IT assets are tested in times of market volatility. Therefore, businesses must use solutions resilient to market changes and future-proof.

To develop a company that endures the test of time and is more easily adaptable to market changes, companies can swiftly adjust to shifts in the marketplace by upgrading traditional ERP platforms to SAP S/4HANA with the help of an SAP implementation partner.

The outdated ERP platform, SAP ECC, will be discontinued by 2025. To help assure seamless business continuity, companies that rely on ECC should take immediate action to migrate to SAP S/4HANA.

Ability to Adapt Both Forward and Backward

The goal of SAP’s development team has been to make SAP S/4HANA compatible with other SAP apps. This applies to SAP solutions that already exist and those that will be introduced in the future.

This functionality is handy for businesses that currently use SAP products like Ariba, SAP Analytics Cloud, and FieldGlass since it makes it simple to integrate SAP S/4HANA into their current SAP ecosystem.

A User-Friendly Design

The simplified, user-friendly design of SAP S/4HANA across various form factors, including desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, is one of the system’s most notable and obvious benefits.

The solution offers user-friendly interfaces and readily available data for effective management and IT administration. In addition, due to its consolidated network and hardware resources, the SAP S/4HANA architecture is better suited for digital transformation.

This is particularly important if moving to the cloud because S/4HANA was created to adapt dynamically to the cloud environment.

Conclusion

Making the switch to SAP S/4HANA is a big choice, especially considering all the possible business repercussions. But when it becomes older and maintenance is no longer accessible, using a legacy ERP solution might potentially cause financial and technical problems.

You and your SAP implementationpartner must adequately plan migration to S/4HANA, and the company must be prepared for the change. An SAP HANA migrationinvolves much more than simply technological considerations; poor planning can result in confusion and low user engagement, which creates unneeded business issues.

Companies that begin their migration planning now offer themselves more than enough time to fully comprehend S/4HANA’s potential and create a migration strategy that will have little effect on business operations.

You don’t have to wait until 2027, when your current outdated system is no longer supported. So, moving to SAP S/4HANA is a good idea right now!