5 Must-Have Features in a WordPress E-Commerce Website in 2023

The global e-commerce market is set to reach a value of $5.55 trillion by the end of 2022. In 2020, around 18% of global sales came from online purchases. By 2022, that number is likely to reach 21%. Thus, it is evident that the e-commerce market is growing fast.

The world of e-commerce is constantly changing. China dominates this sector, with over 50% of retail sales via e-commerce worldwide. The United States comes second, followed by the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea. However, as trends keep changing, so will the positions of these countries.

New trends emerge all the time, and as an e-commerce developer or marketer, you’re probably always on the lookout for ways to improve your platform.

In this article, we’ll cover five must-have features that will make your website stand out in 2023.

#1 Instant Product Search

Product search is the most crucial feature of an e-commerce website. It’s the primary way your customers will find what they want and convert them into buyers. Several factors can increase conversion rate, but the most prominent among them is product search.

A user who finds what they’re looking for in no time at all is much more likely to make a purchase than one who has to spend too much time searching through endless pages of products.

To make your WordPress e-commerce website even more efficient at driving sales, you need a good product search engine that can index all of your products quickly and accurately. The most efficient way to do so is through the content management system (CMS) keyword setup option.

Not all web development companies will provide you with CMS packages, especially if they’re not well-versed in backend development. Some companies will fail to provide proper management tools for content and keywords along with their CMS package.

You can also specify the various tags and keywords associated with each product. That way, your customers will always find the right product using related terms and keywords whenever they’re searching for it.

#2 Dynamic Homepage with Featured Products Carousel

The home page is one of the most important pages in an e-commerce website. It’s where you should showcase your best products so potential customers can get a feel for what you offer.

You may be tempted to add a static carousel of products on your homepage and call it a day, but that would be a disservice. Instead, use this as an opportunity to show off some of your best offerings in an engaging way that makes visitors want more from you.

For example, if you run a clothing store, maybe you want to put new arrivals front and centre. Perhaps you could highlight some items from your sale section or show off popular items from past seasons. Use the carousel to your advantage to promote the products that you think will grab the most attention and get you more sales.

#3 Live Chat Customer Service

Live chat is another great way to increase sales and earn more money. Live chat features allow customers to contact you for support, product recommendations, and other enquiries. If you want to make sure your website visitors are getting the best possible experience on it, live chat is a must-have tool.

You can also use live chat as a customer service tool so that consumers can get help with their questions in real time. Live chat has already proven itself as one of the most effective tools in e-commerce today, and you should definitely give it a try.

#4 Mobile-Friendly E-Commerce Websites

Mobile-friendly websites are always more user-friendly than non-mobile-friendly ones. Almost 77% of today’s mobile phone users are smartphone users. The more people use smartphones to shop online, the more essential it becomes for you to have a mobile website.

A quality e-commerce platform will have the option of creating a responsive design that automatically adapts to whichever device your visitors are using. This means it responds to screen size and orientation changes, so your content is formatted appropriately for each visitor based on how they’re viewing it (landscape vs portrait).

Mobile-friendliness also affects customer satisfaction and conversion rate because it makes browsing easier for users on their devices. This can be particularly crucial for those who might not want all of the bells and whistles that come with having access from a desktop computer (especially if they’re shopping from another location).

#5 Social Media Integration for Product Reviews

Social media integration is a must-have feature to have in an e-commerce website. This feature helps you with product reviews and social proof, which in turn can help you increase sales and conversions.

Social media integration can be used for many purposes, including:

Product Reviews : You can ask your customers to review their purchases on Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media platform. This helps build trust between the consumer and your brand.

: You can ask your customers to review their purchases on Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media platform. This helps build trust between the consumer and your brand. Social Proof : The reviews will also show potential customers that others have bought similar products from you before, so they are more likely to do the same too.

: The reviews will also show potential customers that others have bought similar products from you before, so they are more likely to do the same too. Buyer Research: Customers interested in buying something specific may search for it on Google or other search engines alongside keywords like “best place buy” or “where should I buy,” etc. This could lead them to your online store if they find what they need there.

E-commerce businesses need to keep up with the times. The e-commerce industry is growing rapidly, and consumers have more options than ever before. That means you have to offer a website that’s easy to use and provides a unique experience for shoppers who want something different from what they usually see. Come 2023, ensuring these standards should be your priority.