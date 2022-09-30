How to Choose the Best Crypto-Casino and not Encounter Crypto Fraud?

This article will cover questions regarding choosing a crypto-casino and precautions with cryptocurrency. Read our prepared material and be careful before entering the crypto-casino industry!

Based on the latest research, we can see how the gambling industry is evolving at lightning speed. The gambling industry is making great strides forward and is already providing its players with a new format of gaming, such as transacting in cryptocurrency. The main goal of crypto gambling is to offer its customers the opportunity to play their favorite casino games while ensuring complete personal anonymity. This allows you to not involve the banks in the transaction processes and bypass them completely.

How to choose the best crypto casino?

With an ever-growing range of crypto-casinos in 2022, it’s important to choose a hajj site that is licensed to do so and allows players to play honestly and with a lot of responsibility. So, you should consider some conditions when choosing a crypto-casino, read below.

Compliance with legal requirements for licensing, as we said earlier crypto-casinos must have a license to provide gambling services. A license guarantees honesty to its customers. It allows you to remain confident that all crypto casino activities are legal. This license is given by a reputable jurisdiction and honest companies openly declare that they passed all the procedures to get this license.

Quick deposit and withdrawal of funds. As a rule, crypto-casinos are chosen for the reason that transactions are made immediately, within a few minutes. This is the way it should be, if you encounter a delay in payments for more than one day, you are most likely dealing with an unlicensed crypto-casino, skank.

Decentralization. Any official crypto casino uses a decentralized platform with open-source technology, which makes the game transparent and safe, and of course fair. This makes it easy to transfer cryptocurrencies, between peer-to-peer nodes, while retaining ownership.

Quality customer support. This is one of the most important advantages, the crypto-casino website should have a section of frequently asked questions or a connection with a customer support agent to answer questions or provide assistance to the player in case of anything.

Support for particular cryptocurrencies. Crypto-casino should essentially accept all major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Dash (DASH), and Litecoin (LTC). Cryptocurrencies, showing the worst dynamics, are of little interest, including Terra (LUNA), and Terra Classic (LUNC).

The casino offers a diverse assortment of games. A rich assortment of unique games is another important criterion for crypto-casinos. First and foremost are slot machines, they are the most popular casino games and it makes sense that they are so widespread in the industry. Table games, most crypto-casinos offer several of these games. You should also find games like Blackjack, roulette, and live gambling. The huge range of games greatly increases the reputation of crypto-casinos and operators.

So, we’ve covered many aspects to look out for when choosing a crypto casino if you don’t want to encounter cheating and unfairness. Now we’ll look at the next question.

Crypto-casino fraud

Crypto-fraud is a type of investment crime. There are quite a few cases when gamblers encounter fraud on the casino floor, and they continue to grow.

Fake platforms deceive victims by posing as licensed sites. Fraudulent crypto-casinos often lure players with advertisements, emails promising high winnings, and suspiciously impressive bonuses and promotions.

A popular method among scammers is to accrue bonuses that the player will never be able to win back. Reasons why wagering becomes impossible:

The maximum bet is severely undervalued. In the bonus description, there is a clause, according to which it must be wagering without exceeding a certain bet. When the bet is reduced to the maximum allowable value, the user physically will not be able to win back the bonuses and take the winnings.

Limited wagering time. Gamblers receive from the operator an impressive amount of bonuses, but the period given for wagering – is very short. Because of this, users simply do not have time to use the funds. There are also sites where no deposit bonus, you must first activate, it and then wager it within a certain period (for example, one hour).

The list of slot machines for wagering bonuses is very narrow. Only a few video slots are connected to the bonus program. Often these are slots, which have the lowest percentage of returns, and do not allow wagering money. Or the process of wagering bonuses deliberately delayed. It also happens that operators deliberately do not allow the use of slots from the list, hiding behind the ongoing technical work or problems with equipment.

Conclusion

Success in the casino depends on the luck of the player and the honesty of the site itself. It is necessary to play at proven sites that are in the gambling market for a long time.