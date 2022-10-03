DHI Hair Transplantation and Hair Transplantation Turkey Before and After

All parts of the head might need a hair transplant, not an unexpected growth spurt. Receding hairline, sparse patches, and bald spots are no longer a part of aging. Professional transplants restore the lost hair and self-confidence in the patient.

Medical intervention is expensive. Especially in Germany, England, and France, the cost of the complex procedure goes up to an average of 4,720 Euros. Istanbul’s most famous aesthetic hair transplant clinic, Hermest Clinic, is in Turkey, where the most affected people are. Hermest Clinic has ten years of experience in hair transplantation. It is a well-known clinic of the “International Society of Hair Transplant Surgery” as a competent and reliable interlocutor in hair transplantation. At the same time, his clinic was recognized by the Turkish Ministry of Health for its superior standards of health care at the international level.

Hair Loss, a Common Ailment

About 80 percent of all men suffer from hair loss. The most common form is androgenetic alopecia (hereditary hair loss), affecting 60 million people in Europe alone.

Despite this, hair loss is still a taboo subject. No one speaks openly about aesthetic suffering. Instead, patients rely on the pharmaceutical industry, especially in drugs like finasteride or minoxidil. Medications aim to reduce or stop hair loss when taken long-term, but they cannot reverse the process. Shedding hair follicles cannot be reactivated with medication. It is not in vain that those affected seek a long-term alternative that will eventually save them from widespread or androgenetic alopecia. Hair transplantation has proven itself.

It reliably thickens bald spots and gives larger, thinned areas a natural fullness. But not only high aesthetics are convincing. Since hair loss is treated with your hair from the back of the head, the result is permanent and continues to grow throughout life. The rate of hair transplantation in Turkey achieves an above-average success.

Hair Transplantation in Istanbul, Affordable Aesthetics

Hair loss is not defined as a disease, so health insurance companies do not officially recognize it and usually do not pay for it. Also, there is often no provision for cost-sharing.

The patient must have the treatment done at his own expense. Own hair transplant is more popular in Turkish institutes. Qualified surgeons, advanced medical equipment, and the best hygiene standards promise a satisfactory result. Added to this is the holiday character of the country, which brings benefit and relaxation in harmony.

DHI Hair Transplant: The Gentlest Way to Healthy Hair

DHI method (direct hair transplantation) or Hair Pen method (hairpin) is the best latest innovation among treatment modalities, as it replaces the costly operation for the first time. It not only reduces the risk of infection but also reduces the duration of treatment.

Hair transplantation under local anesthesia while sitting or lying down makes the DHI hair transplant technique one of the most comfortable transplantation methods currently available.

Using a 0.7 mm Choi pen, doctors take individual hair follicles with a diameter of approximately 1 mm from the donor area. A specialist extracts the graft and then implants it directly into the scalp with DHI patented fine needles without the need to open holes and incisions in the transplanted hair. Extraction and transplantation thus intertwine almost seamlessly.

The areas at the back of the head are best suited for removal. Many hair follicles that are resistant to DHT are immune to the hair loss hormone dihydrotestosterone. They persist even under the influence of DHT.

There is a requirement for minimal postoperative medication immediately after the session. In addition, every patient must avoid aggressive hair products, sports, sauna sessions, and sunbathing for three days after DHI transplantation.

A light moisturizing spray is all you need to care for your scalp and hair. The first results can be seen already after two months. However, the final result appears only after 12 months.

But the main reason is the noticeable cost difference. Lower fixed costs make medical-aesthetic intervention two to three times cheaper than in Europe. While a complex treatment in European clinics can cost up to 10,000 Euros, in Turkey, it only costs between 2,000 and 2,500 Euros with the same quality and expertise – a difference of up to 8,000 Euros.

DHI Direct is the Safest Alternative to the FUE Method

Unlike FUE hair transplantation, there is no requirement for incisions or holes in the recipient area in the DHI method. Thanks to the DHI implanter, who is of high knowledge, they implant the hair follicles directly into the scalp without complicated intermediate steps. DHI hair transplant uses the Choi pen, a long, narrow instrument that inserts individual follicular units into the light field with the highest precision to further reduce the risk of damaging the scalp.

DHI hair transplantation impresses with its promising 95 percent growth rate and its low risk of injury. Since the modern procedure does not require long processing of the hair root, it never leaves its natural environment for a long time. It only leaves the scalp for a short time and immediately goes through a process of replantation, giving it an above-average chance of survival.

It is famous for its natural result of medical-aesthetic innovation. The Choi pencil is again decisive for the harmonious look. Its precise and precise operation gives the surgeon maximum control over the depth, angle, and direction of the transplanted hair. The transplant and the original are visually indistinguishable from each other.

Hair Transplant Turkey Before and After

Thinned areas, a receding hairline, and semi-bald heads stand in the way of natural fullness. DHI treatment takes care of the problem. Paying attention to the hair’s natural growth direction, sophisticated microsurgical techniques, and skilled medical professionals, it evenly balances weak spots with its hair and gives full hair a targeted boost. In this way, hair transplant Turkey provides a careful, well-groomed, and voluminous overall image before and after, which blends perfectly with the rest of the hair in terms of color and direction. The before and after results are amazing.

Hair Transplant Specialist Clinic: Hermest Clinic

Every patient should leave hair transplantation in the hands of doctors with an experience like Hermest Clinic. As a pioneer of hair transplantation in Istanbul, it stands for medical competence, individual advice, and technological standards. Photos before and after a hair transplant in Turkey show its success. A qualified surgeon transforms thinning hair into a healthy and youthful head of hair.