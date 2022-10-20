What’s a PCI QSA and why does your business need one?

With 71% of small businesses the proud owners of websites according to recent research, it’s safe to say that the online arm of your company has a bigger role than ever to play in the success of your wider business. Operating online and reaching customers digitally unlocks many perks for businesses of all sizes and niches, but these rewards don’t come without risk.

The Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2022 recently revealed that 39% of UK businesses suffered a cyber attack during the past 12 months, a fact that makes putting the cyber security of your company first a top priority. For businesses handling card payments online, enlisting help from a PCI QSA is integral to keeping the standard of cyber security high and taking care of the sensitive data that your customers hold dear. But what is a PCI QSA? And why does your business need one?

What is a PCI QSA?

A PCI QSA or qualified security assessor is a person or organisation that manages compliance auditing and consulting within the payment card sector. It’s their job to ensure that your company handles the credit/debit card data shared by your customers in accordance with the latest requirements set out in the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Why does your business need a PCI QSA?

Payment security matters, and by recruiting a PCI QSA to oversee your company’s PCI DSS compliance, you can prevent the data breaches that will impact your business, its customers and the wider payment card ecosystem.

Such data breaches will negatively impact your business in a variety of ways. Your business reputation will be damaged (often to irreparable levels), you’ll lose customers, and have to accept liability for failing to implement the measures that ensure PCI DSS compliance. By failing to meet the requirements of the PCI DSS, you will also be liable to pay hefty financial penalties and charges, costs that can cripple the average business.

How can a PCI QSA help?

A PCI QSA will help you become PCI DSS compliant to ensure you don’t fall foul of the negative consequences of a breach and continue to protect yourself and your customers when you take card payments online.

As experts in PCI DSS compliance, your QSA will be able to provide the support and advice you need to meet the PCI Council’s strict standards. Your PCI QSA will undertake cyber security assessments on your behalf as well as implement the measures that will keep your company and your customers safe from exploitation.

Your PCI QSA will also work with you as standards evolve to ensure PCI DSS compliance is always guaranteed. By outsourcing these vital tasks to a PCI QSA, you can save time and valuable resources in-house, and fine tune card processing and internal operations accordingly.

Don’t compromise your customers’ sensitive data; hire a PCI QSA to assist your business and ensure every transaction made via your website is as safe and secure as it should be.