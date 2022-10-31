Cost Of Living In Thailand – a Guide by Siam Real Estate

It’s never looked better to live in Thailand!

Thailand offers a higher standard of living and lower cost of living compared to many other nations, in addition to its lovely people, wonderful weather, and delicious cuisine.

Inflation and fuel prices are currently skyrocketing throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Home heating fuel costs, food costs, and interest rates on mortgages and auto loans are all rising steeply and almost doubling in some areas.

There are numerous reasons to relocate to Thailand, whether permanently or just temporarily, in order to live a more pleasant and cost-effective life.

Cost of Living Statistics: Thailand vs. the US and the UK

Thailand’s average cost of living ($742) is 65% less expensive than the US ($2112) on a per capita basis. In the list of the most expensive nations in the world, Thailand came in at position 112 compared to the United States‘ sixth place.

Compared to the UK ($1661), Thailand ($683) has a 59% lower average cost of living. Thailand was placed 112th on the list of the most expensive nations in the world, while the United Kingdom came in at number 16.

Thailand has a low cost of living and inexpensive local goods.

Fuel, groceries, and food from Thailand are reasonably priced. Thailand produces a wide range of goods, including automobiles, furniture, and several home items. The sizeable farming sector helps to keep the price of food low.

Furthermore, Thailand produces a wide variety of foods that are comparable to what you are accustomed to in the West. To lead a straightforward and comfortable life in Thailand, you don’t necessarily need a sizable salary or pension.

Accommodations: Thailand Offers a Variety of Housing

Numerous different types of lodging are offered. There are contemporary condominiums, pool villas, estate homes, bungalows, luxury homes, and even traditional Thai homes. Each having a variety of price ranges to suit your needs and less expensive than western nations.

Thailand’s affordable cuisine makes dining out pleasant and convenient

It might be relatively affordable to eat out. Large bowls of noodles or rice with meat may be purchased for breakfast at a street stall for as low as just over $1. A street vendor’s meal costs about the same, while lunch and dinner at a decent restaurant may still be bought for as little as $2.50 to $3.50.

Affordable utilities in Thailand

Electricity, gas, water, and gasoline are far less expensive than in the majority of Western nations, while internet plans and cable services are significantly less expensive than in the US or the UK.

The UK’s energy prices are anticipated to increase by 80% in October 2022 as a result of regulatory increases when comparing prices below. Additionally, total energy prices in the US were around 24% higher than in 2021, and this trend is likely to continue into 2022.

Affordable healthcare is available in Thailand

Thailand has a large number of specialist doctors and delivers high-quality medical services. In comparison to western nations, private hospitals, dentists, and clinics are affordable. And unlike many other countries in the world, you often don’t have to wait more than a day to see a doctor.

Thailand’s weather is sunny, pleasant, and offers a comfortable way of life.

In Thailand, the weather and temperature are constantly warm. There are significantly more “good days” than “bad days,” and there is no harsh, icy winter. The lifestyle that Thailand offers is the most pleasant and laid back.

Cost of Living Comparisons

The cost of living comparison is shown here, both in USD dollars and GBP pounds. You may get a broad notion of what items cost in Thailand using these numbers in relation to these two currencies.

See full article and comparison charts here: Cost Of Living In Thailand – A Guide For Expats

Cost of Living in Thailand Converted into US Dollar and UK Pounds: