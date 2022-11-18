Its EWM 2-Wiper from Karcher glides nearly automatically across the floor. The moving rollers are continually beading sprayed from the tank with fresh water and the scraper will ensure that dirt gets deposited inside the tank with dirty water. This means that you’re constantly wiping clean water. Instead of simply pushing dirt around, you’ll be able to clean your floors with sparkling polish within a matter of minutes. This EWM 2 electric wiping mop guarantees hygienic, effortless cleaning.

Equipment and Materials Are Needed

Plastic container

Plastic bottle

7 no. 12v DC motor

Wipes for sponges

A variety of tiny bore pipes made from plastic and elbows, valves, caps, etc.

1 regular pad for scouring

2 no. PC cabinet fans

How to Make Electric Mop At Home?

Create the Part of the Floor Cleaner’s Body

First, grab your plastic container and draw the rectangle with 5 and 33/64 inches (14 cm) by 2 and 3/4 inches (7 cm) from one end on the base. After that with a soldering iron and a soldering iron, make holes in the bottom of the container and the sides as illustrated in the instructional video.

Include the Floor Cleaner Electronic Equipment and the Floor-Side Equipment

Then, you need to take your motors and put one of them into all four of the holes inside the container. Attach the motors to the container with the matching nuts. Then, you can take the last three motors, and then insert them into the holes in the bottom of your plastic container.

Make Sure To Secure Them Too

Once you’ve finished, get your trolley wheels and attach them to those rotors on the sides of your motors. Then, you can take your PC fans and then glue them in a row on the interior of the container over the rectangular cutout you made earlier.

After that draw and cut two circles of 4 and 23/32 inches (12 cm) in diameter from chipboard or hardened cardboard. Drill a hole into the center of each of the discs. Then, take your sponge wipes, and cut identical circles of wipes to attach to each disc.

Connect the Electronic Components

Once that is done it’s time to wire everything to ensure it is working. Use the wires that came from the motors and tie them to create seven braided cords. Then, you can twist the negative and positive wires of each of the wheel sets of the motors, as well as the central floor cleaning apparatus (the fans) as demonstrated in this video.

Design the Components That Carry Water

Then, grab your pipe valve made of plastic elbows, lengths pipe, caps for closing, and nuts. Then, drill several holes through the pipes. Join the pieces to form a T-shape, with the valve at the center as illustrated above.

Create the Remote Control, and then Complete the Machine

Then, you’ll need to take your pillbox and make holes for switches, and then wire them up in the order required. Then, connect the power adaptor connector, a wire to the switches as well as your main control wiring coming from your cleaning equipment. Connect the power source to your machine then turn the buttons on your device’s remote and then put your brand-new cleaning machine to get to work.

