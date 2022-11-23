Burglar prevention and home security for the elderly in the UK

The home security industry is booming. One of the main reasons for this is that more and more senior citizens are living on their own. In the UK, crime against elderly people has risen by 41% in the last six years.

The UK is home to a large population of elderly people, many of whom live alone. This can make them a target for burglars, who often target homes where they think there will be easy pickings.

Some tips for home safety for the elderly

As we age, our homes become more vulnerable to break-ins and burglaries. There are a few simple things we can do to make our homes more secure and less attractive to burglars.

There are a few things that elderly homeowners can do to prevent themselves from becoming victims of burglary. Firstly, it is important to make sure that all doors and windows are properly secured. This means making sure that they are locked when not in use and that any vulnerable ground-floor windows have bars or grilles fitted.

Another relevant factor is don’t advertise that you’re home alone. If you live by yourself, don’t put up signs or flags that indicate this. Burglars are looking for easy targets, and an empty house is an easy target.

Another way to deter burglars is to make your home look occupied even when you’re not there. Install motion-sensor lights around the perimeter of your property. If you’re going to be away for an extended period of time, ask a neighbour or friend to keep an eye on your house and pick up any mail or packages that may accumulate.

Keep your valuables out of sight. If you have valuable jewellery or other items, don’t leave them in plain view. Keep them in a safe or hidden away from windows and doors. Consider getting a dog. A dog can be a great deterrent for burglars. Even if you don’t have a big dog, the bark of a small dog can be enough to scare away a burglar.

Finally, stay alert and aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious, call the police immediately. Don’t try to confront the person yourself – let the professionals handle it.

Consider installing an alarm system. Many smart systems with voice control are available now in the market and they also have convenient mobile apps that allow you to monitor your home from anywhere. These include cameras, motion sensors, smart locks that work with fingerprint or pin locks to make it easier for the elderly to access, etc.

Other gadgets include tracking devices for elderly that allow you to track valuables and set alarms or receive notifications if there is any movement. They also come in all shapes and sizes, and even for people which is really beneficial for the elderly. Dedicated SOS buttons or emergency contact can help those who live alone to reach out for help and accurate GPS location tracking minimizes the time for help to arrive.

Finally, it’s always a good idea to stay alert and aware of your surroundings. If you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to call the police. By taking these precautions, you can help keep yourself and your home safe from harm.