How to Leverage The Rise of “Near Me” Searches

Before the internet, one must use paper maps, a phonebook, or stroll outside to find and get products and services. Nowadays, with the power of the internet, consumers would just have to do a quick search on their devices.

A study on e-commerce activities found that 81% of internet users use the internet to find products and services. On top of this, online users increasingly use location-based searches to find products and services. This has made the two words “near me” a powerful tool for online marketers.

What Are “Near Me” Searches?

Near me searches enable users to locate something in proximity to where the user has made the inquiry. You can often find specific results for time-sensitive local searches depending on what words you use.

Google said there had been a rise in the number of words people use to search for answers to their immediate needs. They have seen an increase in location-based search results paired with time-based keywords since its inception in 2011.

Users are eager to visit local businesses to buy products or services. This is evident in the rise of “near me” search queries. This consumer behavior demonstrates how important near-me searches are for marketers to reach a broad range of local audiences.

Google is increasing its ability to handle billions of “near me” search queries monthly. With that, Google will display nearby businesses ranked in the search criteria with just one keystroke.

You can still improve that step. Find out how to rank near-me searches and get your business on the right track.

How To Optimize for Near Me Searches

Understanding your target market’s search intent is essential before optimizing your business. Consider the questions that might lead to your business, and then offer trustworthy options. These are some ways you can increase your business’s visibility in local searches:

1. Mobile-friendly Website

The global web traffic generated by mobile devices has increased to 54.8% since 2015. These numbers will continue to grow due to faster internet connections and speeds.

You must ensure that your website is mobile-friendly because most of the near me searches are done on mobile.

2. Indexed NAP Details

Your name, address, and telephone number (NAP) must be visible on your website if you want customers to find your company. You can create a page to index your NAP information and business schedule.

It is essential to take the time to optimize landing pages, especially if you have multiple stores.

3. Google Business Profile

Google continues to be the leader in bringing businesses closer to their customers via the internet. According to Google, 60% of consumers use Google My Business to locate contact information for products and services they are interested in.

To ensure your business is found in local searches, you should add your NAP details, opening hours, website URL, and complete business information to your Google Business Profile. Remember to include photos of your business amenities. Also, ensure that your business information remains current.

4. Local Business Structured Data

Google searches process queries, equivalent to 3.5 million daily searches. A structured data markup code is an influential ranking factor that allows you to stand out. It lists your business address, contact details, and opening hours.

Search engines can use markup codes to provide details about your business. These details are indexed in short snippets so your clients can easily understand and see your services.

5. Positive Reviews and Recommendations

Customers’ reviews are essential in driving web traffic. That’s because 90% of internet users read reviews before visiting businesses’ websites.

Positive reviews and recommendations from locals will encourage others to visit your page. You can also respond to reviews to get new customers and improve your local ranking.

The products and services mentioned in online reviews can also affect search engine rankings. Refrain from hiding reviews from your business profile. Answer your customers graciously.

Learn more about optimizing for local search. You can partner up with Cleveland SEO agencies to discuss your customized plan.

How To Write Content for Near Me Searches

Another way to make your local business stand out in search results is by creating high-quality content about products and locations.

Writing blogs answering customers’ “I want to learn” questions is a great way to get links that include the appropriate anchor text for your business name and address. You can also conduct local surveys to gather information and post your results on your blog.

Optimizing your blog can increase your chances of appearing at the top of search results.

Maintaining a user-friendly website address

Optimize titles and tags to target keywords

Add images and videos to your location tags

You can present descriptions on your websites, such as store hours and portfolios, directions to stores, and other amenities.

The Bottom Line

It’s still possible to rank for “near me” relevant searches in your industry and local area. Although they are no longer interpreted as keywords directly, they still pull in increasing search volumes and reflect primary top-funnel intent.