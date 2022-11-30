Amazon shares plummeted 21% on the report and pulled the entire tech sector down

Apple and Amazon’s quarterly reports and forecasts disappointed investors. Selling securities caused the NASDAQ Composite Index to collapse 5%. What’s happening has also affected amazon stock prices after hours today. Two IT giants, Apple and Amazon, released their quarterly results after the close of major trading on October 27. Shares of the iPhone maker collapsed 6% to $136.22, and the online retailer’s stock fell 21.18% to $87.59 after the report’s low. Falling shares of major companies caused the NASDAQ Composite Index futures to fall nearly 5 percent, to 10,897 points.

Amazon’s third-quarter sales rose nearly 10% to $127.1 billion, while experts polled by Refinitiv had expected $127.46 billion, while the company’s net income fell 10%, from $3.2 billion to $2.9 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell from $0.31 to $0.28.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud segment revenue grew 27% in the third quarter, the slowest growth since 2014.

AWS sales were $20.5 billion, while analysts polled by StreetAccount expected $21.1 billion.

The division’s operating income was $5.4 billion (up 10% year-over-year), less than StreetAccount’s consensus of $6.37 billion.

Amazon also shared its fourth-quarter projections – the company expects revenue of $140 billion to $148 billion, which represents growth of 2% to 8%. According to Refinitiv, analysts were expecting sales to be about $155.15 billion. This will improve amazon us stock price today.

Aapl stock price today forecast

Apple’s revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter (ended Sept. 24) rose 8% to $90.15 billion, better than analysts’ expectations of $88.9. This had a positive impact on Aapl stock price today forecast. CEO Tim Cook said revenue could have grown at a double-digit rate if not for the strong dollar. From September 25, 2021 to September 24, 2022 (Apple’s fiscal year) the DXY index rose 21% from 93 to 113 points.

The Dollar Index (DXY) shows the ratio of the U.S. dollar to a basket of six other major currencies – the euro, yen, pound sterling, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) also beat analysts' expectations at $1.29 versus $1.27. However, investors were disappointed by weak sales of the iPhone – $42.63 billion versus $43.21 billion. iPad sales were also worse than expected – $7.17 billion versus $7.94 billion, while Mac sales strongly exceeded analyst expectations – $11.51 billion versus $9.36 billion. Sales of "other services," which include the Apple Watch and AirPods – $9.56 billion versus $9.17 billion, were also better than forecasts.