B2BinPay Unveils Redesigned Website, Updated Pricing, New Tokens & Merchant Models

B2BinPay, a cryptocurrency payment processing provider, has made some major updates to its commissions, website, Enterprise and Merchant Models, and the solution as a whole. As part of the revamp, the company has dramatically reduced fees and pricing, making it easier for businesses to get on board with its services.

The B2BinPay website has undergone a full redesign for improved user convenience. In addition, the platform has received a number of upgraded features and enhancements.

New Pricing Plans

The B2BinPay team has made some changes to the pricing plans in order to offer its clients a better value. The volume thresholds and percentage tiers for the Merchant Models have been reduced as shown below:

To make it easier for Enterprise customers to take advantage of B2BinPay’s services, the onboarding fee has been reduced from $1,500 to $1,000. The team has also modified the threshold of percentage tiers for Enterprise users, saving clients a lot of money. Here are the changes:

There are no fees on transactions going out! These prices are among the lowest in the market, which makes B2BinPay a very attractive option for clients.

Improved UI, Expanded Functionality, and the New Website

The B2BinPay team has redesigned the company’s website to deliver visitors useful content in an accessible format. The newly designed website offers detailed information about the products and services provided by B2BinPay. These revamped pages make it easier for customers to learn more about what they can expect from the solution.

B2BinPay has put together an extensive guide to On-Chain and Off-Chain transactions. On-chain transactions take place on the blockchain, needing confirmation by network participants. Although B2BinPay does not impose a commission for On-chain transactions, customers must still pay the associated blockchain fees. Through its exclusive technology, B2BinPay enables Off-Chain transactions to be completed between users. These transactions occur outside the blockchain and are unrestricted and instantaneous, which reduces blockchain fees and speeds up the processing. The website now provides an in-depth overview of On- and Off-Chain transactions occurring between different users.

Now customers have the ability to navigate through the steadily growing list of currencies easily, thanks to the new “Available Currencies” page featuring over 80 different coins. The page allows visitors to find and use the currency of their choice with maximum convenience.

Additionally, the team has also added an FAQs section to the website in order to address any questions customers may have. This page covers all aspects of services, functionality, and security measures offered by the company. Clients can quickly and easily find detailed answers to their queries without having to contact customer service or search extensively through the website.

B2BinPay’s API makes it easier than ever before for businesses to integrate blockchain technology into their payment systems — the whole process is safe and incredibly convenient. Just a few clicks, and you’ll have all the documents you need. Additionally, B2BinPay has been updated to include features such as Merchant Invoice Limits, Delta Amount, and Cardano (ADA) support, as well as various efficiency improvements for a more user-friendly experience.

Addition of New Tokens

B2BinPay has grown its selection of currencies and tokens for both Merchant and Enterprise clients. By adding close to 100 new tokens, such as WBTC, ANKR, GALA, IMX, and many more, users can now benefit from a wider range of options.

Enhanced Merchant Models

B2BinPay has restructured its models to better serve its customers, offering three distinct options: Enterprise, Merchant (Fiat Settlement), and Merchant (Crypto Settlement). For the latter model, users have the option of creating virtual wallets that are denominated in USDT, USDC, or BTC.

Conclusion

The B2BinPay platform has seen significant improvements in the past year, making it a great option for businesses wanting to use cryptocurrency payments. Aimed at providing customers with a modern website and superior features, B2BinPay can offer competitive fees and pricing models that fit any size of business. With fast, secure, and reliable payment processing solutions, customers can rest assured they are receiving the best service possible. B2BinPay is dedicated to providing businesses with a cryptocurrency payment solution that meets their individual requirements.