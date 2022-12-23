6 Employment Law Pointers a Paisley Business Needs to Know

In this article, we’ll be talking about the six employment law pointers a Paisley business needs to know.

Running your own business in Paisley can be incredibly rewarding but it also involves a lot of responsibility. One such responsibility is that of your employees and their wellbeing. Being aware of what employment law entails is an important part of operating your company and ensuring the health and safety of your employees, as well as their rights.

In this article, we’re going to be sharing six employment law points a Paisley business needs to know.

What is Employment Law?

This is a set of government rules and regulations which are created to protect employees from harm and to protect businesses from costly and damaging lawsuits.

Employment law can vary from country to country and it’s the responsibility of the business owner to familiarise themselves with the laws for the area in which they conduct their business.

6 Employment Laws That Paisley Business Owners Need to Know

1. Employee Wages

When hiring staff, an employer has an obligation to pay employees a living wage in accordance with the law. In Scotland, From April 2022, the national living wage in Scotland is £9.50 per hour and employees who pay their staff at rates lower than this may face legal action.

2. Equality

In Scotland, as with other parts of the UK, it is against the law to discriminate against employees or potential employees based on age, sex, race or sexual orientation. Employers who do not adhere to this law can not only face expensive legal action but also a considerable amount of reputational damage.

3. Health and Safety

Employers in Paisley are bound by The Health and Safety at Work Act (1974). Under this act, employers must ensure that their workplace is safe and free of hazards. The law also states that employees must not be asked to perform activities which may endanger themselves or others.

Within certain work environments, employers are required to provide employees with the necessary PPE such as protective clothing and equipment to ensure their health and safety while working.

4. Working Hours

Employers in Paisley who expect employees to work a large number of hours may find themselves falling foul of the law. In Scotland, employers are not permitted to make staff work more than 48 hours per week unless employees have signed an opt out or exemption agreement. Working extremely long hours can have a negative impact on an employee’s physical and mental health and can ultimately lead to the employee being less productive.

5. Fire Safety

Every employer who requires employees to work in a designated workplace must ensure that they adhere to Scotland’s fire safety laws. These laws include making sure that the workplace has adequate equipment such as fire extinguishers and that the workplace has adequate and clearly marked fire exits as well as a designated meeting area in the event of an evacuation.

Employers in Paisley should also designate at least one member of staff as a fire marshal and ensure that the employee has received training from an official fire training organisation. Finally, the employer should ensure that adequate procedures are in place to ensure safe evacuation for any disabled members of staff.

6. Employment Contract





Employers in Scotland are required to provide employees with written terms and conditions regarding their employment. While this doesn’t necessarily have to be a formal contract, under the Employment Rights Act 1996, a written statement of the employee’s rights and obligations must be provided within two months of the commencement of the employment.

Within this document, you should include details of the employee dispute process to ensure that all employees are aware of the steps that should be taken in the event of an issue with their work or with a colleague or boss.

Making sure that you have a clear and fair dispute resolution process in place can significantly cut down on the number of disputes which are escalated to legal action.

Staying within the boundaries of employment law in Paisley…

As an employer in Paisley, it’s incredibly important to ensure that you are fully aware of all of your obligations toward your employees and to make sure that you adhere to these obligations.

Failure to do so can result in legal action such as an employee tribunal. An employee tribunal is legal action brought by an employee against an employer following a dispute or issue.

Should the employee win the case, the employer may be forced to pay financial compensation as well as, in some instances, suffering a loss of reputation which may result in difficulty to attract new staff.

For any employer in Scotland who is from England, Ireland or Wales, it’s particularly important to familiarise yourself with all aspects of Scottish employment laws as these do differ in some ways from the rest of the UK.

Please be advised that this article is for general informational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for advice from a trained legal professional. Be sure to consult a lawyer/solicitor if you’re seeking advice on employment law in Scotland. We are not liable for risks or issues associated with using or acting upon the information on this site