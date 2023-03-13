Working With a PPC Agency to Achieve a Successful PPC Strategy

If you’re looking to drive more traffic and conversions to your website, Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising can be an effective marketing tool. In 2022 they expected that the total amount spent on advertising worldwide would exceed $160 billion, it is believed this will grow to over $190 billion by the end of 2024. In the UK alone the digital advertising spend accounted for £6.6 billion in the first half of 2022.

Managing a successful PPC campaign can be time-consuming, complex and risky. That’s where a PPC agency can help, such as Pattrns. We have put a list together covering the benefits of working with a PPC agency and how they can support a successful PPC strategy.

Expertise & Experience – One of the main advantages of working with a PPC agency is their expertise and experience of managing similar accounts. An experienced agency will have a team of professionals that specialise in PPC advertising and have extensive knowledge of the industry’s best practices. They know what works and what doesn’t, and can develop a tailored strategy for your business. Google Partner status is the industry accreditation for Google certified agencies. Finding an agency with Partner status is a great place to start.

People choose to work with PPC agencies as it can be a game-changer for your business. The primary reason being that they have a team of professionals that specialise in PPC advertising, with extensive knowledge and experience. These expertise save you time and reduce wasted spend. The time and money you save, allows you to focus on other areas of the business knowing your digital marketing and PPC account is in safe hands. PPC agencies have access to the latest technology and tools, which can help businesses stay ahead of their competition. Finally they use a data-driven approach and constantly monitor and optimise your campaigns. With over 65% of small to mid-sized businesses investing in PPC campaigns it is important to invest in a successful PPC strategy for your business. If you’re looking to take your PPC advertising to the next level, consider partnering with a PPC agency such as Pattrns.