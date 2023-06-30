Fintech Billionaire Michael Gastauer on how to Create a Successful Business

Being a billionaire is something we’ve all dreamt of. Called a fantasy more often than not, one man realised from an early age that he wasn’t going to stop until he reached his goal. German native Michael Gastauer, known for his charitable and financially experienced workload, knew his career prospects by the age of twelve following a conversation with his father.

Last week, we sat down with Gastauer, CEO of digital bank, Black Banx, to discuss his early days, advice, and how to succeed in business.

Black Banx was launched in 2015 by Gastauer and his team, with the aim of producing a borderless financial service that anyone can sign up to – providing they have a form of photo ID. Since its launch less than a decade ago, the company has propelled to the top of the digital banking industry, garnering over 20 million customers, a revenue of $1.1bn and operations in 180 countries. By offering accounts to individuals, businesses and institutions, Black Banx has made sure no one is left out. Fees are fixed and low, international transfers happen almost immediately, and Gastauer has connected cryptocurrency exchanges to the Black Banx platform allowing customers to pay third parties directly from the platform. Innovative in nature, it’s not surprising to see the service continuing to grow.

ES: With years of experience on your back, you have served as CEO and Chairman of several firms. Was there any experience that directly helped you break into the fintech market?

Gastauer: At an early age I was exposed to entrepreneurial thinking, it’s something I couldn’t escape from, and that turned out to be a blessing. My career started when I got a job as Business Development Manager for a Venture Capital Fund in Munich during the dot.com boom. By 24, I had already created a business of my own: an asset management firm in which I had a partner that invested $1.2 million into the company. After only three years, the business was sold to an investment fund and we managed to cash out with $16 million. During that time, I learnt how businesses work and how to deal with investor expectations.

Following this, I created a payment service provider for online businesses. The company was one of the first in Europe to offer card payment acceptance for eCommerce. As one of the few PSPs, we had a large market share in Europe and Asia. I sold the company in 2008 for $480 million. Handling this company allowed me to understand how to grow a business on a global scale.

ES: Since its launch in 2015, Black Banx has remained at the forefront of digital banking. Were there any challenges in its early days?

Gastauer: When we first started to roll out Black Banx in early 2015, we were equipped with a unique business model, one that was unparalleled in the industry. Today, several firms operate with a similar model but Black Banx remains the champion with over 20 million customers in 180 countries. The real challenges were more to do with managing internal growth, global office structure, and the ongoing hiring of thousands a year. At some points it was a logistical and administrative nightmare. When Black Banx appeared on the radar of government institutions, – treating my company with the same level of scrutiny as other major financial players, – I wasn’t worried, I simply knew it was important to get a good team together and ride out the storm. And that’s exactly what we did.

ES: What would you say is key to your success? And do you have any advice for up and coming business leaders?

Gastauer: When creating a business, I believe there are three things that are important: vision, skills and network, and the mind. You have to have a vision to succeed. This often comes from personal experiences, after having an idea of a product that offers a solution to a problem in your everyday life. Once that vision is formulated, it’s a lot easier to create a strategy on how to achieve your goals. The ability to network using your professional skills will decide whether or not your strategy is successful. Finally, one of my favourite quotes is “It is your mind that creates the world.” Your mind keeps you in the right direction, enabling you to remain moral and ethical in all your decisions, and ultimately attracting the right people. If you want to be successful, you need to understand how your mind works and understand its potential.