Why Strategic Plans Don’t Work and the Rise of Purpose-Driven Business

Welcome to the era of purpose-driven business, where the old maps are obsolete and the landscape is being redrawn by the relentless pace of change. Traditional strategic plans, once the compass guiding businesses towards success, are now crumbling under the weight of unpredictability in markets, geopolitics, and the environment. This is a wake-up call for a new approach to strategic decision-making, one that can navigate the storm of unexpected occurrences and rapid evolution. In this era, survival demands agility, resilience, and a bold new playbook.

The Problem with Traditional Strategic Planning

Strategic planning, as we know it, is fraught with issues. Despite the debunked statistic that 90% of strategic implementations fail, there persists a significant issue with success. A mere 23% of executives believe their strategic plans are effective. This statistic alone should give us pause and compel us to question the efficacy of traditional strategic planning.

The “big lie of strategic planning” is that it often fails to connect with the reality of the marketplace. Strategic plans are frequently written for the board and not the implementers, creating a disconnect that can lead to ineffective execution and poor results.

The Shift in Working Culture

The way we work, where we work, and why we work have all undergone significant changes. The traditional workplace no longer exists, and traditional business plans don’t seem to fit in this new landscape. Today’s workforce is motivated by values and purpose-driven missions, not by rigid strategic plans that feel outdated and irrelevant.

The Problems with Strategic Plans

Strategic plans, in their current form, are fraught with problems. Companies often issue multiple strategic plans and fail to follow them. There’s a disconnect between the Board, Management, and Employees, leading to a cycle of mistrust and dishonesty. This, in turn, leads to bad data, which results in poor decisions.

The Need for a Purpose-Driven Approach

In the face of these challenges, a purpose-driven approach emerges as a beacon of hope. This approach, akin to the concept of Mission Command in the military, empowers subordinates to make decisions based on the shared purpose and commander’s intent, rather than rigid orders and directives. This allows the organization to adapt more quickly to changing situations and achieve better outcomes.

Putting purpose at the core of your strategy can redefine the playing field, reshape the value proposition, respond to trends, build on trust, focus on pain points, and develop a purpose. It can unify the organization, motivate stakeholders, and broaden impact.

In the face of the climate crisis, businesses have a responsibility to step up and take action. Purpose-driven companies like Patagonia are leading the way, demonstrating that it is possible to run a successful business while also making a positive impact on the planet. It’s a model that more and more businesses should strive to emulate.

The Patagonia-Effect

Patagonia, is a prime example of a business that has successfully adopted a purpose-driven approach. The company’s purpose is clear: to protect the planet. This purpose is not just a tagline; it is deeply ingrained in the company’s business model and guides its every decision.

In a bold move, Patagonia’s founder, Yvon Chouinard, and his family transferred their ownership to a trust and a nonprofit. From that point forward, all of Patagonia’s profits, estimated at around $100 million annually, have been used to fund efforts to address climate change and advance wilderness preservation. Chouinard referred to this move as “going purpose,” meaning that the company’s profits are used to protect the planet, as opposed to enriching shareholders.

This decision was not made lightly. It was the result of years of struggle to make capitalism more compatible with planetary sustainability and an acknowledgment of the difficulty of balancing the interests of employees, customers, and shareholders with the precarious state of the planet.

Patagonia’s purpose-driven approach extends to its products and operations. The company encourages customers to buy less and focuses on creating responsible products. All of its footwear includes at least one eco-conscious material, such as recycled polyester or rubber, and all leather is sourced from gold or silver-rated tanneries. More than 345 million plastic bottles have been recycled as shoelaces or other footwear features.

Despite its seemingly anti-commercial posture, Patagonia’s sales have continued to grow, reaching more than an estimated $1 billion annually. This success demonstrates that a purpose-driven approach can be profitable and that businesses can serve not just shareholders but also employees, local communities, and other stakeholders.

However, it’s important to note that Patagonia’s model is not easily replicable. The company’s commitment to its purpose is deeply rooted in its history and culture, and it requires a level of dedication and sacrifice that not all companies are willing or able to make. Nevertheless, Patagonia’s example serves as a powerful testament to the potential of a purpose-driven approach.

Conclusion

The day of strategic plans is finished. They are outdated, over-used, ineffective, irrelevant to the challenges of the day, and simply not helpful. In their place, a more relevant, effective approach is needed – one that is rooted in purpose and values, and that empowers employees to make decisions that align with these values. This is the future of strategic planning.

In the end, it’s not about the plan; it’s about the people. It’s about creating a culture where everyone is aligned towards a common purpose, where everyone feels empowered to make decisions, and where everyone is motivated to do their best work. That’s the kind of organization that will thrive in today’s unpredictable business landscape.

About Martin Rust:

Martin Rust is a strategic consultant- working with organizations and governmental agencies in Canada and around the world to strengthen democratic efforts and institutions in places like Pakistan and Iraq. Rust has recently published articles in YoungUpstarts, Small Biz Club and is completing his first book “When Strategic Planning Fails…”