Mastercard Selects KOBIL GmbH as Partner in Digital Ecosystem Expansion

Mastercard has announced a key partnership with KOBIL GmbH, a German technology leader, to further its digital ecosystem projects around the world. This collaboration is aimed at fostering innovative business models, combining the global influence of Mastercard with KOBIL’s expertise in data security and digital identity. As a newly appointed global partner, KOBIL GmbH will be integrating its acclaimed SuperApp platform into Mastercard’s network, beginning with a pilot study in the Middle East and Africa, and potentially expanding to over 80 countries.

KOBIL GmbH’s technological expertise, especially in digital identity and data security, has earned Mastercard’s confidence. The partnership will focus on introducing new business models suitable for both urban and institutional use. “Our inaugural joint project, a pilot study in the MEA region, is just the beginning,” stated Ismet Koyun, CEO of KOBIL Group. He also referenced the success of the Istanbul SuperApp, which connected 16 million residents with city services and was recognised at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona.