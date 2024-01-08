Snow, Hail and Wind: Solar Roofs Can Prevent Damage

In times of increasingly extreme weather events, solar systems that can withstand them are becoming more and more important. A Swiss solar roof system has been specially developed to withstand these events and has now been certified with hail protection class 5.

In the realm of sustainable energy solutions, solar roofs have emerged as a ground-breaking technology with multifaceted benefits. Beyond their well-documented capacity to harness sunlight and generate clean electricity, solar roofs play an unexpected role in mitigating the damaging effects of snow, hail, and wind. This article explores the symbiotic relationship between renewable energy and weather resilience, shedding light on how solar roofs act as protective shields for structures in the face of adverse weather conditions.

Snow, with its heavy accumulation on rooftops, poses a potential threat to the structural integrity of buildings. Solar roofs, however, introduce a dynamic element by leveraging their sleek design and anti-snow characteristics to prevent snow build-up. Hailstorms, notorious for causing extensive damage, find a formidable opponent in solar roofs equipped with durable and resilient materials. Furthermore, the aerodynamic design of solar panels minimizes wind resistance, making them inherently adept at withstanding powerful gusts.

Snow, hail and wind – increasing danger for roofs

Many normal solar systems are affected by the increasing severity of weather events such as snow, hail and wind. Even conventional roof coverings such as tiles or sheet metal are hardly immune to heavy hail events, as was demonstrated in many places in Europe this summer. “The energies involved in the impact of a hailstone are enormous,” says Kay Blechschmidt, head of the test laboratory at P+F Expert AG, adding: “We simulate these energies 1:1 in our test laboratory using artificially generated ice balls.” The ‘Level’ solar roof from Swiss solar manufacturer Megasol was also bombarded with such ice balls.

“Hailstones with a diameter of 5 cm and a speed of 110 km/h were fired,” explains Michael Reist, Head of Communications at Megasol. “We developed the ‘Level’ solar roof specifically to withstand severe environmental influences such as heavy hail, high snow loads and wind suction forces.” The system is based on glass-glass solar modules, which have a particularly high resistance. According to the manufacturer, the ‘Level’ solar roof thus achieves the highest hail protection class 5.

A solar roof is cheaper than a conventional roof

“The ‘solar surcharge’ only accounts for a good quarter of the costs of a roof. This means that after a few years, this ‘solar surcharge’ is already amortized. After that, the solar system pays for the roof,” adds Reist. “The Level solar roof is therefore cheaper than a conventional roof.”

The short installation time and the simplicity of the system also play a large part in the low costs. The system has just three components: solar modules, retaining hooks and short sealing rails. This also makes the system particularly easy to transport. According to Megasol, the system is available in large quantities directly from stock in Deitingen, Solothurn (CH).

On the subject of complicated roof surfaces, Reist says: “These can also be done very cost-effectively thanks to fitting pieces made of aluminium composite plates.”