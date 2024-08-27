Hancocks Jewellers Reveals New ‘His and His’ and ‘Her and Hers’ Wedding Ring Collections

Hancocks Jewellers Manchester, a well-known name in luxury jewellery, is excited to unveil two new collections of wedding rings.

In response to customer requests and feedback from many same-sex couples, Hancocks has introduced the ‘His and His’ and ‘Her and Hers’ collections. These matching rings offer a fresh perspective on traditional couple’s jewellery, embracing modern ideas of love and partnership.

These collections are designed to celebrate the special connection between two individuals, featuring rings that harmonise perfectly while retaining their distinct styles.

Each ring is meticulously crafted with the finest materials, showcasing Hancocks’ dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and the celebration of love between two people.

“We are excited to introduce our new ‘His and His’ and ‘Her and Hers’ wedding ring collections,” said Roy Lunt, Managing Director of Hancocks Jewellers. “These new collections offer all couples the opportunity to express their individuality while celebrating their love and commitment.”

The ‘His and His’ collection includes a variety of masculine designs, from bold and contemporary to classic and sophisticated. Each ring makes a statement of individuality whilst complementing its partner’s ring. Similarly, the ‘Her and Hers’ collection offers a diverse selection of feminine styles, allowing couples to choose the perfect rings that reflect their unique personalities.

Although Hancocks Jewellers is globally recognised for its stunning individual rings, they invite couples to explore their ‘His and His’, ‘Her and Hers’, and ‘His and Hers’ collections to discover the perfect symbols of their love and partnership.