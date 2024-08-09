How to watch Rough N Rowdy PPV: date, time, fight card, livestream RnR 25

Rough N’ Rowdy is back on August 9th with three hours of boxing infused with a backyard brawl atmosphere, broadcasting live from Wheeling, WV. The event features fan favorites like The Abel Brothers and The Fightin’ Leprechaun, but the majority of fighters are making their debut in the ring with no prior experience. The unpredictability of their skills in punching and ducking promises an exciting spectacle. Join us for three one-minute rounds of action, with commentary from Dave Portnoy and Big Cat. Order RnR PPV only $19.99 on Fitepass

RNR 25 is chaotic, comedic combat at its finest. It’s wild, it’s reckless, and it’s a spectacle you won’t want to miss. This event is the best entertainment value for your August 9th weekend.

RNR 25 PPV Details

By ordering the PPV, you get access to 20 fights without headgear, including intense matchups between fighters from West Virginia and Pittsburgh, as well as local rednecks settling their disputes. Key fights include Zach Abel vs. Mikey Bets and Spencer Abel vs. Summer Brady. Additionally, ring girls will be performing throughout the event.

Mark your calendars for August 9th and get ready for a night of unforgettable sports entertainment. Expect non-stop laughs from the commentary team of Dave Portnoy, Big Cat, Robbie, Rone, Nick Turani, and Large, who will be conducting pre- and post-fight interviews.

Where to buy Rough N Rowdy 25 PPV?

The event is exclusively live-streamed on www.BuyRnR.com $29.99 and FitePass offering $19.99. You can watch on any Google Chrome or Safari-compatible device and use Apple AirPlay or Chromecast for larger screens. Log in on the site to stream the fight directly from the player.

If you want to watch the PPV fight from the USA, Canada, UK, or Australia, and other reasons, FitePass PPV is a fantastic option. Here’s why:

Watch RnR 25 PPV exclusive offer on Fitepass:

Live Broadcasts: Enjoy live coverage of the full PPV card.

One-Time Payment: No need for recurring subscriptions—pay once and watch the full card.

No Restrictions: No blackout or geo-restrictions, so you can watch from anywhere in the world.

Secure Payments: Multiple payment options, including PayPal and local debit/credit cards, ensure your transactions are safe.

24/7 Support: Access around-the-clock live support for any issues or questions.

Device Compatibility: Stream on any device, including computers, smart TVs, phones, laptops, and gaming consoles.

RNR 25 Full Cards

Big Bad Booty Daddy Vs The King

Maniac Mykol Vs Mr. Tough

Macho Man Vs Dynamite

Hands Of Steel Vs The Vigilante

The Coal Miner Vs The Beast

Boone County Barbie Vs Mimi

Just In Time Vs Boone County Tooth Collector

Done Deal Vs Thoroughbred

The Last Avenger Vs Dirt The Mountain Man

Bama Midget Vs Smidge The Doorman

Jay Vs Sunshine

384 Boi Vs One-n-done

The Hitman Vs The Unit

Dmikee Vs The Hammer Man

Super Sling Nasty Vs The Juggernaut

Crazy Bird Vs One Hit Wonder

Baby Face Vs Kuntry Hoodlum

Scarface Vs Shizatt Da Rizatt

Cowboy Kidd Quick Vs Dynamite

Chef Donny Vs Itsqep

Lights Out Laing Vs Pacman Jones

Rough N’ Rowdy 25 FAQ

What is Rough N’ Rowdy?

Rough N’ Rowdy Brawl is an amateur fighting event featuring untrained fighters in chaotic, action-packed bouts. It’s a night filled with humor and excitement.

When is Rough N’ Rowdy 25?

Rough N’ Rowdy 25 is on Friday, August 9th, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST. The event will be streamed live and commercial-free from Wheeling, WV.

How do I purchase the event to stream?

Visit FitePass from any desktop or mobile browser to buy a One-Time PPV Pass. The One-Time PPV costs $19.99.

Where and how can I stream the event?

What about Replay Availability?

If you miss the live stream or join late, the replay will be available 1-3 hours after the event. One-Time PPV Pass holders have access to the replay until Sunday, August 25th at 11:59 PM EST.

Is this available on Pay-Per-View, Cable, or DirectTV?

No. The fight is only accessible online at www.BuyRnR.com. Purchase a ticket and explore all streaming options for continuous viewing.

Do you have a mobile app?

No. The fight is only available through direct browser streaming on any Google Chrome or Safari-compatible device from www.BuyRnR.com.

How many fights will there be?

The event features approximately 15-20 refereed boxing fights, with each round lasting a maximum of one minute and up to three rounds in total. The main event usually concludes around 11:00 PM EST. Fight cards are subject to change.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets to the live event can be purchased through etix.com.

What ticket options are available?

You can choose between General Admission, which is standing room only behind the ringside seats, and Reserved Seating.

Who is announcing?

Dave Portnoy and Dan Katz will provide commentary throughout the night.

Will this stream work outside the US?

Yes. The stream is available worldwide via www.buyrnr.com. One-Time PPV Passes must be purchased using USD.