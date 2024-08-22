Scott Dawson Has Been Promoted To CEO of DECTA

DECTA, a leading end-to-end payment solution provider, has promoted Scott Dawson to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), less than two years after he joined the company as Head of Sales and Strategic Partnerships.

An industry veteran with over 22 years of experience, Dawson joined DECTA in December 2022. His initial responsibilities included strengthening the UK’s business development, relationship management, marketing, and operations teams, building on the company’s success in the UK. As CEO, Dawson will focus on localizing and optimizing DECTA’s UK presence, enhancing consumer trust, and concentrating on key sectors like eCommerce, construction, furniture, retail, and travel, with a strong emphasis on supporting SMEs.

Before joining DECTA, Dawson served as Director of Operations at Pixxles and Commercial Director at Neopay. He also held senior positions in fraud management at PSI Holdings, Neteller, and ClickandBuy (acquired by Deutsche Telekom), where he rose from Senior Fraud Manager to Business Development Manager.

Dawson’s leadership has been instrumental in expanding DECTA’s UK footprint, more than doubling the workforce. He developed a strategic framework that emphasized brand recognition, diversification, and revenue growth. This included greater involvement with UK associations and events, regional hiring, and increased investment in local marketing, PR campaigns, and trade show participation.

Under Dawson’s guidance, DECTA has become a preferred solution for low and mid-risk merchants across various industries, optimizing its acquiring services’ reach. He also leveraged DECTA’s technical payment services for cross-selling and enterprise sales support.

DECTA provides services including acquiring, processing, BIN sponsorship, white-label card issuing, a white-label payment gateway, and a digital banking solution. These solutions are used by a wide range of merchants, banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and fintechs across multiple sectors.

Scott Dawson, CEO of DECTA, commented: “DECTA’s greatest success has been in helping companies overlooked by larger industry players, offering them the tailored service they need. Our product offering is broad, deep, and flexible, allowing us to serve a wide variety of companies. We’re big enough to cope, but small enough to care, which is our unique selling proposition. I’m thrilled to take on this new role and continue focusing on this approach. The challenges merchants face are constantly evolving, and our strong consultative service is a key part of how we address them.”

He added, “A cornerstone of our success has been our focus on technology. We have relentlessly optimized our solutions to ensure they are best-in-class and aligned with the latest fintech trends. Alongside growing the business with our current products and services, we’re excited to launch new projects throughout the year.”