iPhone 16 Pro New Action Button: What Can It Do

The rumored “Action” button on the iPhone 16 series is a new physical button expected to replace the mute switch. It is said to be customizable and could be used for various functions, such as taking photos, activating Siri, or toggling the flashlight. Many iPhone users think this is something that people will actually want to use often, but it might take some time getting used to.

Leaked photos of iPhone 16 Pro case molds also suggest the Pros are receiving the same feature. This is worth noting if you plan to have a phone case ready before receiving your new iPhone, especially since we only have to wait a few weeks before the official Apple event.

So, what does this new button actually do? As we read this article, we’ll discover its rumored functions and purposes. However, it’s important to take it with a grain of salt until Apple officially confirms this.

What Is the Action Button?

Reports have claimed that this new button will be located on the right side of the iPhone, next to the volume buttons. The idea and philosophy behind it are intriguing, and it could potentially offer users more flexibility and control over their devices. If rumors are true, you will no longer have to navigate through the Control Center when trying to access your most-used app or features.

Additionally, the ability to assign other functions to the button, such as taking photos or activating Siri, could make it a valuable tool for users who want to streamline their iPhone experience. For example, a photographer could assign the button to quickly open the camera app, while a frequent Siri user could use it to activate the virtual assistant with a single press.

Below are some more possible built-in functions of this apparently famous button, reviewed by tech experts.

Potential Built-in Functions

With the new iOS 18 software powering up the iPhone 16 lineup, a lot of exciting things can happen. This includes the many functions a single button can control, such as the potential built-in options below.

Silent Mode (on/off)

This is perhaps the most obvious function of the button, as it’s designed to replace the mute switch. Users could quickly and easily toggle between silent and regular modes with a single press.

Camera Launch (photo, selfie, video modes)

The button could be configured to launch the camera app in different modes, such as photo, selfie, or video, without navigating the home screen.

Flashlight on/off

This is pretty straightforward. The Action button could be a shortcut to toggle the flashlight on or off.

Voice Memo recording (start/stop)

Users could start or stop voice memo recordings with a simple press. This would be handy for quickly capturing notes, ideas, or conversations.

Focus Mode activation/deactivation (specific Focus modes)

The button could be assigned to activate or deactivate specific Focus modes, allowing users to quickly switch between different work, sleep, or relaxation modes.

Accessibility features (quick access)

The Action button could be used to provide quick access to various accessibility features, such as VoiceOver, Zoom, or AssistiveTouch, making it easier for users with disabilities to access these features.

Customization with Shortcuts

One of the most exciting aspects of the rumored “Action” button is its potential for customization. Apple’s Shortcuts app could allow users to assign a variety of actions to the button, including:

Open favorite apps: Users can quickly launch their favorite apps with one press.

Users can quickly launch their favorite apps with one press. Run custom shortcuts: Shortcuts could be for complex tasks, such as sending messages, playing specific playlists, or controlling smart home devices.

Shortcuts could be for complex tasks, such as sending messages, playing specific playlists, or controlling smart home devices. Potential for future functionality with advanced shortcuts: As Apple continues to develop the Shortcuts app, there’s potential for even more advanced functionality in the future. For example, users can create shortcuts that involve multiple apps or services.

How Does it Work?

This new button may work via the traditional press-and-hold gesture to access additional options or functions. For example, pressing and holding the button might reveal a menu of customizable actions.

Haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island could also contribute to the Action button’s functionality. Haptic feedback can provide users with physical cues about the button’s state, while visual cues in Dynamic Island can display information about the selected action or function.

Benefits of the Action Button

Based on early reviews and public opinions, some may find the new button essential, while others think it is unnecessary. However, if you look closely, this has significant advantages for every type of smartphone user.

Increased functionality compared to the mute switch: The Action button offers a wider range of customizable functions compared to the mute switch’s simple on/off functionality. Faster access to frequently used features: By assigning frequently used features to the Action button, you can access them more quickly and easily. Personalization through Shortcuts: Creating custom Shortcuts allows you to tailor the Action button to your preferences.

Potential Drawbacks

It is fair to wonder about the potential setbacks if Apple does add this new button to the iPhone 16 models:

Learning Curve: Users who are new to Shortcuts or customization may need to invest time in learning how to effectively use the Action button. This could be a barrier for some users who prefer a simpler, more straightforward interface. Muscle Memory Adjustment: Switching to the Action button may require some adjustment to the muscle memory initially. Potential for Over-Customization: The ability to customize the Action button can be a double-edged sword. While it offers great flexibility, it also increases the potential for users to create overly complex or confusing shortcuts.

Wrap Up

There’s no single answer to whether this new ‘Action’ button is an upgrade or a baggage for the iPhone 16 models. After all, Apple is known for its innovative approach to technology, and this could be a game-changer for some users. If the iPhone 16 phones do have this, it’s more likely a huge thing to look forward to test out how it can benefit than hinder the experience.

Image credit: TechRadar