Ireland’s Gaming Landscape: The Rise of No-Deposit Bonus Incentives

Gambling and video games have always been popular leisure activities, so no one was surprised when online casinos exploded onto the scene and rapidly became one of the most popular ways to play classic gambling games like slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette.

Over the last decade in particular, the online casino market has been expanding dramatically. It seems like every few weeks there’s a new online casino trying to make a name for itself. Some of these are the digital version of established casino brands or are associated with long-standing sportsbooks. In a crowded market, having a distinctive feature is essential.

No deposit bonuses have become incredibly popular among players and are now becoming more common. This is great news for players, especially those who like trying out new casinos before they make a deposit.

This no nonsense guide to no deposit bonus casinos in Ireland will explain the various types of casino bonus, focus in on no deposit bonuses, then give some tips for selecting an online casino. We’ll finish by giving examples of some of the leading no deposit bonus sites available in Ireland.

Types of Casino Bonus

Casino bonuses are one of the main ways that online casinos attract new customers and keep players coming back. The most common types of welcome bonuses are free spins and deposit matching.

Free spins can typically be used on one or two of the most popular slot games, though some online casinos allow players to use them on any game. Deposit matching is where the casino gives the player free credit based on how much they deposit. Usually this is 100% matching up to €100-200 on the first deposit though the amount can vary significantly.

No deposit bonuses are a much rarer type of welcome bonus. That’s because they don’t require players to make a deposit to claim the bonus. No deposit bonuses can come in many different forms. The top types are free spins, a free bet bonus, or free cash bonus. While these bonuses tend to be much smaller than other welcome bonuses, the huge positive of not having to make a deposit outweighs that.

How do no deposit bonuses work?

No deposit bonuses work like regular welcome bonuses with the exception of not having to make a deposit. The first step is to select which online casino you’d like to join. Then, you follow the steps to create an account, which includes entering the required personal information.

Once you’ve created an account, all you need to do is opt in to collect the no deposit bonus. The free credit, bet, and/or spins will then be credited to your account and you can start playing. In some cases, there will also be a first deposit bonus added on.

What to look for in a no deposit bonus casino

The first thing to look for when choosing a no deposit bonus casino is the licensing. A fully licensed casino is going to be safer and more reliable than one without the correct international licenses. Similarly, you should also verify that the site has the appropriate security software in place. SSL encryption protects your data and financial information.

It’s just as important to make sure the casino has a great game library. This is easiest to find if you love slot games since every online casino has hundreds or thousands of slots. You need to be more careful when you prefer specific table games or live dealer games, since some online casinos don’t have many options.

Lastly, consider factors like the accepted payment methods (make sure there are options you use), customer support (there should be multiple ways to contact them), and check the terms and conditions to make sure that there aren’t any hidden issues.

Boo Casino

Don’t be scared to play at Boo Casino! The theme of the casino is slightly spooky but nothing over the top. They have over 2,400 games with a great selection of slots, table games, live dealer games, and progressive jackpot slots.

Alongside their welcome bonuses for new players, Boo Casino has a loyalty program for returning players. The casino is licensed through the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). They have a good customer support team but it is not available 24/7.

Betfair Casino

Betfair Casino is one of the most recognisable casino brands and their online casino has been operating since 2000. They are licensed by both the MGA and the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), which is great to see. They have a smaller games library than most online casinos but the games are all from leading developers.

Novibet Casino

Novibet Casino was launched in 2010 and has established a great reputation in the industry and among players. They have a massive library of 4,000 games. Alongside the slots and table games, they also offer a sportsbook and virtual sports.

Their time in the industry has given them the ability to create several special features for their site. This includes daily bonuses, a VIP club and a VIP programme, and a mobile app.

Slotbox Casino

Slotbox Casino is a fairly new site that is rapidly becoming the go to destination for all things slots. Their library has over 2,000 games, mostly comprising of slot games. They do also have some table games and plenty of live casino options. There are also daily jackpot rewards for returning players.

One of the most impressive things about Slotbox Casino is that they accept a huge range of payment methods. These include credit/debit cards, bank transfer, multiple payment apps, and even some cryptocurrencies.