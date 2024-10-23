iPhone Glitch Controversy: How Recent Updates Are Impacting Users

iPhone apps suddenly crashing? The battery is draining faster than before? iPhone is freezing and has become slow after a recent update? If you’re also facing a glitch after an update on your iPhone, you may not be alone. Most of us don’t know how to deal with such problems or software glitches without visiting the service center and paying hefty charges.

iPhone software glitches are common, especially in older iPhone and iPad models. In this blog, I will show you the most reliable solution to fix any iPhone glitch that occurs after a software update. If you want a 100% working, affordable, and time-saving solution to fix software glitches after an iPhone update, this blog is a must-read.

Exploring the Issue

iPhone software updates are supposed to improve your device, but sometimes they end up causing problems. You install the latest iOS 18 update, and suddenly, your iPhone gets into a whole lot of problems, such as:

Apps keep crashing every time you try to open them.

The battery drains rapidly even when you’re not using the phone.

iPhone not starting up properly or is stuck at the Apple logo during startup.

The iPhone is constantly freezing, or the screen becomes unresponsive.

You are facing connectivity issues – such as network instability, disconnecting Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

These kinds of software glitches can be a real nightmare for iPhone users. But after reading this blog, you’ll be able to permanently fix them with the solutions given here.

What Causes an iPhone Glitch?

Well, the root cause often lies in the iPhone’s firmware – the software that controls the device’s hardware and core functions. When you install a new iOS 18 update, it’s essentially replacing the existing firmware on your iPhone with a newer version.

While software developers do their best to ensure software updates remain stable and bug-free, there’s always a chance that the new update will have compatibility issues or introduce bugs that cause various problems on your device.

That’s the reason you might start experiencing things like app crashes, battery drain, connectivity problems, and performance issues after updating your iPhone’s software. And the worst part is, there’s not much you can do about it. Right? No, it’s not that, you can fix it with anybody’s help and on your own. You just need a computer, a stable internet connection, and a USB cable.

How to Fix iPhone Glitch?

Restart your device. Obviously, you have restarted your device 10 times before you searched this topic and I don’t want to share this unnecessary solution to waste any of your time. If restarting fixed problems, why do we need to even write on such topics? But you are here because it didn’t work for you. So how to fix an iPhone glitch after a software update?

Get a software. To fix a software glitch on your iPhone, get Stellar Toolkit for iPhone. It is a powerful, all-in-one software suite designed to help you resolve a wide range of issues on your Apple device.

The key feature that makes Stellar Toolkit for iPhone so effective is its “Repair iPhone iOS” function. Whether your iPhone is crashing, stuck on the Apple logo, or experiencing any software glitch, this tool has got you covered.

This allows you to reinstall the iPhone’s firmware without losing your important data, like photos, messages, contacts, and more. This software can reinstall a clean version of your device’s software without having to delete or clear any data starting from scratch.

Let’s understand how to use the Repair iPhone feature in Stellar Toolkit for iPhone:

Download and install Stellar Toolkit for iPhone on your computer, whether it’s a Windows PC or a Mac.

on your computer, whether it’s a Windows PC or a Mac. Connect your iPhone to the computer with a USB cable and launch the software.

Select the “ Repair iPhone ” module from the main menu.

” module from the main menu. Click the “ Download ” button to get a clean firmware file for your iPhone.

” button to get a clean firmware file for your iPhone. Now, click on “ Import ” and select the file.

” and select the file. Once the download is complete, click “Repair” to begin reinstalling the firmware on your device.

This process is completely safe and won’t cause any data loss. That means your photos, messages, contacts, and other important information will all remain there even after the firmware is reinstalled.

End Notes

So if you’re dealing with any kind of iPhone software glitch, whether it’s app crashes, battery draining inappropriately, or the iPhone stuck at the Apple logo during startup. Stellar Toolkit for iPhone is the tool you need to fix all the issues and make your device work smoothly and glitch-free. It’s an affordable and simple tool with a clean UI that offers optimum solutions to fix all types of iPhone issues, including data recovery, iPhone data erasure, Apple ID removal, and iPhone repair.