New Technology Sparks Debate Over Vape Detection in Public Spaces

Embarrassing moments in public places can be shocking if you don’t know what causes them. Especially while walking from the metal detectors, if a ‘beep’ sound comes, security guards direct you to the corner. In a routine, a beep sound can be generated from the keys you forgot in your pockets, smartphones, and shoes.

The rise of vapes has given birth to the most frequently asked question: Can a disposable vape like Hayati Flavours be detected in a metal detector? For this, we need to know the basic principles of the metal detector and what makes it produce a beep sound.

Working Principles of Metal Detectors:

The primary purpose of the metal detector is to detect explosive and dangerous items, such as guns, grenades, and other weapons. Metal Detectors help us in security clearance found in high-security places like schools, colleges, airports, shopping malls, hospitals, etc., to maintain security standards.

This metal detector works on the basic principle of a creative technology known as PI, which stands for Pulse Induction. This technology allows these detectors to identify metal quickly. An arc surrounded by these characters makes it possible to detect.

Scientifically, they work on the basic principle of electromagnetic induction, creating a thirty-microsecond magnetic field before collapsing. Any metal material collapsing with this magnetic field retransmits its magnetic field, which is how metal gets detected.

The detection of a disposable vape works on the same principle. It depends on the amount of metal in the vape and the metal detector’s sensitivity.

Basic Components of Disposable Vapes:

Disposable e-cigs contain metal in several parts. Metal could be present in their bodies, but a disposable vape like disposable vapes has a silicon body. This silicon body neither belongs to the family of metals or non-metals. It is a metalloid. However, other parts of the body do have traces of metal in them. With the body, the essential components are coil and batteries. A coil is metal or silver; however, a vape battery consists of lithium.

Will a Disposable Vape Trigger a Metal Detector?

Getting detected in a metal detector depends on these factors,

Sensitivity of a Metal Detector:

It all depends on the sensitivity of the metal detector. The highly-sensitive metal detectors usually placed at Airports can detect vapes, but there is less chance of a ‘beep’ sound while passing through the low-sensitive detectors along with a vape.

Device Composition:

As we discussed earlier, the components of the vaping device may vary. Some vapes have silicon bodies, highly metallic bodies, or plastic bodies. If the body of the vape consists of materials like plastic and silicon, there will be less chance of getting caught.

Detector Type:

We usually see two types of metal detectors daily: Handheld and walk-through. Both of these detectors have different capabilities. Handheld metal detectors give more detailed results. Therefore, the chances of getting caught through a handheld detector with a vape are always high.

Pro Tips for Smoothly Passing Through Metal Detectors:

Before passing through metal detectors, consider the following things.

Every place has its regulations, but there are fewer restrictions for vaping. However, some places don’t allow vaping on their premises.

Don’t pretend it’s a big thing or dangerous in your hands or a pocket. Always place your vape in a bin along with other electronic appliances. Remember, the social acceptability of vapes is always more than cigarettes.

Always buy vapes which contain less metal in their bodies. In case of questions by the security team, just give your explanations calmly rather than acting suspiciously.

Summing Up!

Metal detectors work on the basic principle of electromagnetic induction. An innovative technology, PI (Pulse Induction), is also used. The key to passing through metal detectors is patience and confidence. Be aware of the detector’s sensitivity and the location regulations. Placing the vape in a bin along with other electronic items, rather than keeping it in your pocket, can prevent unnecessary beeps.

Opt for vapes with less metal content when possible and remain calm and transparent if questioned by security personnel. Understanding how metal detectors work and taking proactive steps can minimise the chances of an embarrassing incident and ensure a hassle-free experience when carrying a disposable vape.