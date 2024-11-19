Australian Open 2025: A Global Spotlight on Melbourne’s Premier Event

The 2025 Grand Slam season in tennis will get underway when the Australian Open is staged at Melbourne Park in January.

Read on as we provide our essential travel guide for the ‘Happy Slam’, starting with a look at how to get to Australia from overseas.

How to Prepare for a Trip to the Australian Open from Overseas

Australia welcomes millions of tennis fans from all over the world as they flock to Melbourne to watch the sport’s top stars in action.

If you plan to attend the tournament, it is imperative to secure the right visa for entry into Australia. Check for the visa type you need in the online application system.

Most visitors opt for the Electronic Travel Authority visa (ETA). The ETA is the best option for short visits and allows you to stay for up to three months.

If you want to stay longer or are from a country that requires additional documentation, you may need to apply for a visitor visa instead. You can apply online, and they are usually processed quickly.

Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months after your intended departure date from Australia. Be ready to provide details such as proof of onward travel or sufficient funds for your stay.

Where to Stay – The Ideal Accommodation for the Australian Open

The Australian Open attracts thousands of international and domestic visitors, so book your accommodation well ahead of time. Here are three options for a range of budgets:

• Ibis Styles Melbourne: This stylish but affordable hotel is located in the heart of Melbourne and is perfect for anyone looking for a central place with easy access to Melbourne Park. The hotel has comfortable rooms, a gym and an on-site restaurant.

• The Langham, Melbourne: For a more luxurious stay, the Langham is a majestic five-star property offering a picturesque view of the Yarra River. The Langham is a just short tram ride away Melbourne Park. It has spacious rooms, spas and fine dining.

• Melbourne Central YHA: For a more budget-friendly and social experience down under, make a reservation at the Melbourne Central YHA. They offer dorm-style accommodation and private rooms. As the name suggests, it sits in the heart of the city and is ideal for solo travellers interested in camaraderie with other tennis fans. There is also a rooftop terrace with lovely views of the city.

Melbourne has an efficient public transport system including trains and trams. The ride-hailing apps also work perfectly. Visitors will find taxis dotted around the streets.

What to Expect at Melbourne Park

The atmosphere at Melbourne Park is a mix of tension and excitement, and the energy in the crowd is infectious, making for an unbelievable watch from the first serve to the final point.

Besides watching the best in the world battle for supremacy, the Australian Open is famous for its world-class facilities such as the Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena.

There is also plenty of off-court excitement, with food trucks, pop-up bars and family-friendly activities to keep the spirits high. These activities are interspersed between the day’s matches.

For betting enthusiasts, the Australian Open provides exciting opportunities to place wagers and profit from their knowledge of the sport.

However, you must use a fully licensed sportsbook. Consider consulting the Betfocus review if you are unsure which betting platform to use. Follow your wagers by downloading the Australian Open app for all the scores, statistics and updates.

In addition to betting, visitors can also bask in Melbourne’s vibrant tennis culture. The environs are buzzing with energy as all the big-time analysts and celebrities roll into the city.

The Australian Open may be the main attraction, but Melbourne is a stunning city with several sweet spots waiting to be explored including street art, famous laneways and a gourmet food scene.

Visit captivating places such as the Royal Botanic Gardens, cruise down the Yarra River or catch a tram to the nearby beaches of St Kilda.

Whether you fancy embarking on outdoor adventure, cultural exploration or other activities, Melbourne offers something for every traveller.