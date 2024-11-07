Litigation Investing Platforms Witness Unprecedented 75% Growth

In recent years, a unique investment opportunity has emerged that offers high net worth individuals a chance to diversify their portfolios and potentially reap significant returns: litigation funding. While complex and risky, litigation funding offers potential returns that are hard to ignore. One platform leading the charge in making investing in litigation accessible is AxiaFunder, the first litigation funding platform in Europe.

What Is Litigation Funding?

Litigation funding, also called litigation finance, is where investors provide the funding for a legal claim in exchange for a share of any proceeds. Large investors can access funds provided by some of the larger players such Burford Capital and Omni Bridgeway. However, for retail investors, litigation funding platforms such as AxiaFunder may be the most convenient option. Litigation investing can offer expected returns of over 20% annually. Litigation investing is however inherently risky, complex, and illiquid and therefore is only suitable for sophisticated high net worth investors.

A Brief History: From Prohibition to Acceptance

Litigation funding is a relatively new asset class. In the UK, it was illegal until 1967 having been outlawed from the 15th century, to prevent wealthy individuals from illegitimately financing many spurious claims against their enemies. Law makers recently started to realise in England and elsewhere that the benefits of litigation finance outweighed the risk of enabling frivolous or vexatious claims. Today, litigation finance is legal and even encouraged in many countries, offering investors a chance to support claimants while potentially earning significant returns.

Why Consider Litigation Investing?

With good execution, the annual returns from litigation investing adjusted for losses can be over 20%, and investing in litigation contributes directly to protecting property rights— an attractive feature for investors who want to use capital ethically while also aiming for high returns.

Another appealing aspect of litigation funding is that it is a non-correlated asset class. Unlike stocks or real estate, the returns on litigation investments are typically unaffected by broader economic or market trends. This makes it a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio, as it provides exposure to an asset class with performance that depends solely on legal outcomes rather than market fluctuations.

Understanding the Risks of Litigation Funding

Despite the attractive returns, litigation funding is inherently risky and complex. Claims may end up being lost at trial (although 80-90% of claims settle pre-trial). Defendants may refuse or be unable to pay the amount due. Of course, funders carefully evaluate these risks before funding a claim. The risk of having to pay the opponent’s damages should also be considered and insured against, to protect both the claimants as well as investors. In some very remote circumstances, investors can be liable for the legal costs of the defendants. Given these risks, litigation finance is only suitable for high net worth and sophisticated investors.

Mitigate Investment Risks

AxiaFunder has developed a rigorous approach to selecting and managing claims. Each claim must meet specific criteria before it’s funded.

Most importantly, only claims with good prospects of success, verified by independent lawyers, are funded. The defendant should have the financial resources to pay the anticipated damages, while the claim’s value must be high enough to ensure a return. Insurance is often in place to mitigate against adverse costs risk if a claim is not successful.

If funding a portfolio of claims with the same law firm, AxiaFunder reduces risk by obtaining a security charge over the law firm’s assets . Once funding is in place, ongoing monitoring and claim management can further reduce risks.

Invest with AxiaFunder

Launched in 2019, AxiaFunder offers High Net Worth sophisticated investors access to litigation investment opportunities. There are 2 broad product types on offer. One is investing into a portfolio of individual similar claims via a law firm. The other type of investment is investing into a specific piece of commercial litigation, such as a shareholder dispute. AxiaFunder’s performance record is publicly available : annualised returns of over 20% on portfolio investments apart from one law firm where AxiaFunder is refunding investors to avoid losses, with some commercial claims yielding over 30%. However, the platform is also transparent about risks, as seen with a recent high-risk claim that resulted in a full loss of capital.

One attraction of the AxiaFunder approach is that all the investments are pre-vetted, and therefore we expect that a diversified portfolio of all the offered investments has the potential to generate annual returns of 20% or more. Extensive information is provided on each investment both before and after funding. Once capital is raised, it is invested within a few weeks, thereby minimising cash drag. Similarly when a claim settles, investors are paid back as quickly as possible.

With approximately £3 million raised per quarter, AxiaFunder has been growing at an annual rate of 75%. For high net worth sophisticated individuals looking to diversify their portfolios with an alternative asset class, litigation funding through AxiaFunder offers both attractive returns and the opportunity to support legal outcomes that uphold justice.