Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets Live: Date, start time, undercard ,Tv Channel for world title

Adam Azim is poised to showcase that he has what it takes to dominate the super-lightweight division when he squares off against Sergey Lipinets on February 1.

At just 22 years of age, the electrifying British phenom has secured victories in all 12 of his professional bouts, with his most recent triumph being a decisive stoppage of Ohara Davies.

An impressive nine of Azim’s wins have ended in knockouts, and the rising star now sets his sights on capturing his first world title—a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

However, his journey to glory will not come without challenges, as he prepares to face the formidable former world champion Sergey Lipinets. The experienced Lipinets boasts an 18-3 record, having most recently triumphed in an exhilarating clash against Robbie Davies Jr.

Despite the considerable 13-year age gap between the two pugilists, the unbeaten Azim is unlikely to be daunted when the moment of reckoning arrives.

Azim vs. Lipinets: Event Details and Timings

This enthralling 12-round super-lightweight showdown is scheduled for Saturday, February 1.

The action will unfold at the illustrious OVO Arena Wembley in London, with the event’s undercard expected to commence around 7 PM.

As for the main event, the fighters are anticipated to make their ring walks at approximately 10 PM.

Fans can catch all the excitement live on Sky Sports, with further details on how to tune in available on their platform.

How to Watch Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets Live

Television Broadcast

For viewers in the UK, Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the event. Sky Sports offers unparalleled coverage, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action. The network will air the entire event live, including the undercard and the main event.

Streaming Options

For those who prefer to stream the fight, the Sky Go app is the go-to platform for subscribers. This service allows you to watch the event on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, offering flexibility and convenience. Simply log in with your Sky Sports account credentials to access the live stream.

International fans can check their local listings for broadcasters carrying the event in their region. Depending on your location, additional streaming platforms may provide access to the fight, so be sure to verify availability well in advance.

Azim vs. Lipinets: Undercard

Main Event: Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets – for the vacant IBO super-lightweight title

Viddal Riley vs. Isaac Chamberlain

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Michael Webster

Joel Kodua vs. Lloyd Germai

Emmany Kalombo vs. TBA

Lucas Roehrig vs. TBA

Alfie Clegg vs. TBA

Garan Croft vs. TBA

Azim vs. Lipinets: What Has Been Said

Adam Azim has confidently declared that his bout against Sergey Lipinets will mark the end of Lipinets’ boxing career.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about this fight—it’s going to be a monumental moment for me,” Azim expressed.

“2025 is the year I firmly establish myself on the world stage. Not just as a domestic force, but globally. This is when I announce my arrival to the world of boxing at the highest level.”

He continued with bold intent: “Lipinets is a brilliant fighter, a true world-class competitor. But with all respect, February 1 will be the day I end his career.”

The young prodigy added: “When you analyze it, Sergey is an exceptional fighter—he’s elite. But has he ever faced someone like me?

“He’s suffered defeats at the hands of ‘Boots’ Ennis and Mikey Garcia, but I’m here to prove that I belong among the elite.”

Reflecting on his dedication, the 22-year-old said: “I’ve been immersed in this sport for as long as I can remember. I started boxing when I was just four years old.

“It’s been years of unwavering commitment, and now I’m ready to take on anyone that stands in my way.”

Key Insights Into the Fighters

Adam Azim

At just 22 years old, Adam Azim has taken the boxing world by storm. With an undefeated record of 12 wins, including 9 knockouts, he is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the super-lightweight division. Known for his lightning-fast hands, explosive power, and technical precision, Azim is determined to solidify his reputation as a global force in boxing.

In his most recent fight, Azim delivered a spectacular stoppage victory over Ohara Davies, further cementing his status as a rising star. Speaking about the upcoming bout, Azim confidently stated, “This fight is my breakthrough moment. I’m ready to dominate on the world stage.”

Sergey Lipinets

A former world champion with an impressive record of 18 wins and 3 losses, Sergey Lipinets brings experience, resilience, and a hard-hitting style to the ring. Lipinets is no stranger to high-stakes matchups, having faced top-tier opponents such as Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Mikey Garcia. Most recently, he secured a thrilling victory over Robbie Davies Jr., proving that he remains a formidable contender.

Despite the 13-year age gap between the fighters, Lipinets’ experience and tenacity make him a dangerous opponent for the young Azim.

Why This Fight Matters

The Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets matchup is more than just a fight—it’s a clash of generations, styles, and ambitions. For Azim, this bout represents a chance to announce himself on the global stage and claim his first world title. For Lipinets, it’s an opportunity to reestablish himself as a dominant force in the division.

With the vacant IBO super-lightweight title on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both fighters are known for their entertaining styles, so fans can expect an action-packed showdown that could very well end in a dramatic finish.

Expert Analysis and Predictions

Many boxing analysts are favoring Adam Azim to emerge victorious, citing his youth, speed, and relentless work ethic as key advantages. However, Lipinets’ experience and ability to adapt should not be underestimated. This fight is expected to be a thrilling contest of skill, strategy, and willpower.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Event

If you’re a boxing enthusiast, the Azim vs. Lipinets fight is a must-watch event. With two highly skilled fighters going head-to-head for a world title, this bout has all the makings of an instant classic. Add to that an exciting undercard lineup, and you have a night of boxing that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.