Azim vs Lipinets Live: How to Watch, Start Time, Undercard, and Fight Predictions

Boxing fans worldwide are tuning in for Azim vs Lipinets live tonight, as rising star Adam Azim faces his toughest test yet against former world champion Sergey Lipinets…”

How to Watch Azim vs Lipinets Live

TV Channel : Sky Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US). The fight is live from the OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday, February 1 The fight will be live from 7pm GMT . The ring walk for Adam Azim and Sergey Lipinets is scheduled for approximately 10pm GMT.



Fight Preview & Predictions

Main Event: Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets – for the vacant IBO super-lightweight title Viddal Riley vs. Isaac Chamberlain Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Michael Webster Joel Kodua vs. Lloyd Germai Emmany Kalombo vs. TBA Lucas Roehrig vs. TBA Alfie Clegg vs. TBA Garan Croft vs. TBA

Former IBF super-lightweight champion Sergey Lipinets is looking to re-establish himself as the king of the division with this fight, with the title he last won in 2017 up for grabs.

Lipinets responded to Azim’s claims that he would retire him by saying “everybody will see in the ring what happens.”