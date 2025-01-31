Benavidez vs Morrell Live: How to Watch, Start Time, Undercard, and Fight Predictions

Boxing fans around the world are buzzing as David Benavidez vs David Morrell prepare to face off in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. This matchup brings together two undefeated powerhouses, both looking to prove they are the top dog in the super middleweight division.
Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or a casual viewer, this fight promises fireworks. Let’s dive into all the essential details, from where to watch to expert fight predictions.
Fight Overview
Who are David Benavidez and David Morrell?
- David Benavidez: A former two-time WBC super middleweight champion, known for his aggressive style and relentless pressure.
- David Morrell: A rising Cuban star with a decorated amateur career, holding the WBA (Regular) Super Middleweight title.
Why is This Fight Important?
This fight could determine the next big contender for Canelo Álvarez or other top names in the division. With both fighters undefeated and eager to prove themselves, expect an all-out war in the ring.
When and Where is the Fight?
- Date: February 1
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT
How to Watch the Live Stream
TV Channels Broadcasting the Fight
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video (Pay-Per-View)
- PPV Price: $79.99
Online Streaming Platforms
- Showtime Sports App
- DAZN Streaming Service
- ESPN+ (depending on regional availability)
Pay-Per-View Details
- Price: Expected to be around $74.99
- Available on: Showtime PPV, DAZN, and other major platforms
How to Stream Benavidez vs. Morrell in the U.S.
Great news for U.K. fans—Amazon Prime Video PPV will also be streaming the fight, making it one of the most accessible and affordable options. The cost for the main event and its stellar undercard is £19.99, with no discounts available for existing Prime members.
For viewers in the United States, the fight is available via Amazon Prime PPV. Ring walks for Benavidez and Morrell are expected around 4:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday.
If you’re traveling outside the U.K. and still want to watch the event, a reliable VPN service, such as NordVPN, can help bypass regional restrictions, ensuring uninterrupted access to the broadcast.
How to Stream Benavidez vs. Morrell in Canada.
Canadian boxing fans can tune into Amazon Prime PPV, with the fight available for $79.95 CAD.
If you’re abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN will allow you to watch the fight without geographic limitations.
How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell in Australia
For Australian viewers, the Benavidez vs. Morrell bout will be broadcast on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, available for AU$49.95. The undercard action begins at 10:00 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, February 2, with the main event scheduled around 12:00 p.m. AEDT.
Kayo Sports does not require a subscription to purchase this event, but for those interested, their basic plan offers access to over 50 sports for AU$25 per month, with no long-term commitment required.
If you’re outside Australia, using a VPN service will help you access your local stream without restrictions.
Full Fight Card & Undercard Matches
- David Benavidez vs. David Morrell; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; Featherweight, for the WBC title
- Stephen Fulton vs. Angel Fierro; Light welterweight
- Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario; Super middleweight
- Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title
Fighter Profiles: Strengths & Weaknesses
David Benavidez
- Strengths: Relentless pressure, power punches, high-volume output
- Weaknesses: Defensive lapses, stamina concerns in later rounds
David Morrell
- Strengths: Technical brilliance, counterpunching, footwork
- Weaknesses: Less professional experience, durability untested
Fight Predictions and Betting Odds
Expert Opinions
Many analysts see this as a classic clash between pressure fighting and technical precision.
What’s at Stake for the Winner?
- A possible title shot against Canelo Álvarez
- A chance to unify the division
Past Fights and History Between Benavidez and Morrell
While they haven’t fought before, both have common opponents and impressive wins in their resumes.
How This Fight Impacts the Super Middleweight Division
The winner could emerge as the most dangerous challenger for the division’s elite.
Predictions from Boxing Experts and Analysts
Some experts believe Benavidez’s pressure will overwhelm Morrell, while others see Morrell’s counterpunching as the key to victory.
The stakes are sky-high as David Benavidez and David Morrell prepare for battle. With title implications, undefeated records, and a contrast in styles, this is a must-watch fight. No matter who wins, expect an unforgettable night of boxing.