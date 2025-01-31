Benavidez vs Morrell Live: How to Watch, Start Time, Undercard, and Fight Predictions

Boxing fans around the world are buzzing as David Benavidez vs David Morrell prepare to face off in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. This matchup brings together two undefeated powerhouses, both looking to prove they are the top dog in the super middleweight division.

Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or a casual viewer, this fight promises fireworks. Let’s dive into all the essential details, from where to watch to expert fight predictions.

Fight Overview

Who are David Benavidez and David Morrell?

David Benavidez : A former two-time WBC super middleweight champion, known for his aggressive style and relentless pressure.

: A former two-time WBC super middleweight champion, known for his aggressive style and relentless pressure. David Morrell: A rising Cuban star with a decorated amateur career, holding the WBA (Regular) Super Middleweight title.

Why is This Fight Important?

This fight could determine the next big contender for Canelo Álvarez or other top names in the division. With both fighters undefeated and eager to prove themselves, expect an all-out war in the ring.

When and Where is the Fight?

Date : February 1

: February 1 Venue : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

How to Watch the Live Stream

TV Channels Broadcasting the Fight

Streaming Platform: Prime Video (Pay-Per-View)

Prime Video (Pay-Per-View) PPV Price: $79.99

Online Streaming Platforms

Showtime Sports App

DAZN Streaming Service

ESPN+ (depending on regional availability)

Pay-Per-View Details

Price : Expected to be around $74.99

: Expected to be around $74.99 Available on: Showtime PPV, DAZN, and other major platforms

How to Stream Benavidez vs. Morrell in the U.S.

Great news for U.K. fans—Amazon Prime Video PPV will also be streaming the fight, making it one of the most accessible and affordable options. The cost for the main event and its stellar undercard is £19.99, with no discounts available for existing Prime members.

For viewers in the United States, the fight is available via Amazon Prime PPV. Ring walks for Benavidez and Morrell are expected around 4:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday.

If you’re traveling outside the U.K. and still want to watch the event, a reliable VPN service, such as NordVPN, can help bypass regional restrictions, ensuring uninterrupted access to the broadcast.

How to Stream Benavidez vs. Morrell in Canada.

Canadian boxing fans can tune into Amazon Prime PPV, with the fight available for $79.95 CAD.

If you’re abroad and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN will allow you to watch the fight without geographic limitations.

How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell in Australia

For Australian viewers, the Benavidez vs. Morrell bout will be broadcast on Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view event, available for AU$49.95. The undercard action begins at 10:00 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, February 2, with the main event scheduled around 12:00 p.m. AEDT.

Kayo Sports does not require a subscription to purchase this event, but for those interested, their basic plan offers access to over 50 sports for AU$25 per month, with no long-term commitment required.

If you’re outside Australia, using a VPN service will help you access your local stream without restrictions.

Full Fight Card & Undercard Matches

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; Featherweight, for the WBC title

Stephen Fulton vs. Angel Fierro; Light welterweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario; Super middleweight

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title

Fighter Profiles: Strengths & Weaknesses

David Benavidez

Strengths : Relentless pressure, power punches, high-volume output

: Relentless pressure, power punches, high-volume output Weaknesses: Defensive lapses, stamina concerns in later rounds

David Morrell

Strengths : Technical brilliance, counterpunching, footwork

: Technical brilliance, counterpunching, footwork Weaknesses: Less professional experience, durability untested

Fight Predictions and Betting Odds

Expert Opinions

Many analysts see this as a classic clash between pressure fighting and technical precision.

What’s at Stake for the Winner?

A possible title shot against Canelo Álvarez

A chance to unify the division

Past Fights and History Between Benavidez and Morrell

While they haven’t fought before, both have common opponents and impressive wins in their resumes.

How This Fight Impacts the Super Middleweight Division

The winner could emerge as the most dangerous challenger for the division’s elite.

Predictions from Boxing Experts and Analysts

Some experts believe Benavidez’s pressure will overwhelm Morrell, while others see Morrell’s counterpunching as the key to victory.

The stakes are sky-high as David Benavidez and David Morrell prepare for battle. With title implications, undefeated records, and a contrast in styles, this is a must-watch fight. No matter who wins, expect an unforgettable night of boxing.