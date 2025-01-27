Chile U20 vs Peru U20 Live:Copa Sudamericano U20 game Date, start time, Tv Channel

Chile is set to face off against Peru in the Copa Sudamericano group stage at the renowned Metropolitano de Cabudare Stadium this coming Monday.

After securing a victory in their opener against Venezuela, Chile fell short in their second encounter, suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Uruguay. With one win and one loss so far, they are aiming to regain momentum and strengthen their standing in the group.

Peru, on the other hand, is grappling with a tough start to the tournament, having lost both of their opening matches. They will be eager to secure their first points in this crucial third group match, as they look to climb out of a difficult position.

Chile U20 vs. Peru U20: Kick-Off Information

The South American Youth Football Championship (CONMEBOL U20 Championship), Group A match between Chile U20 and Peru U20 will take place on January 28, 2025, at 03:00 GMT.

Team News & Updates

Chile U20

In their previous outing, Chile U20 saw Emiliano Aviles score the only goal in a narrow defeat. Aviles will undoubtedly be looking to add more goals to his tally in this upcoming clash. Fortunately, there are no fresh injury concerns within the Chilean squad, so they will approach this match with a fully fit team.

Peru U20

Peru, still seeking their first win of the tournament, comes into this match without any new injury worries. Despite their current two-game losing streak, they will be determined to finally earn a point in this critical fixture and keep their hopes alive in the competition.