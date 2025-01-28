David Benavidez vs. David Morrell: A Historic Clash in the First PBC on Prime PPV of 2025

The boxing world is buzzing with excitement as David Benavidez and David Morrell prepare to clash in the first PBC on Prime PPV event of 2025. This highly anticipated showdown is set to be a defining moment for both fighters and a thrilling start to the year for boxing fans worldwide. With each competitor bringing their own unique style, talent, and determination to the ring, this bout promises to deliver explosive action and unforgettable moments.

A Historic Matchup Between Two Rising Stars

David Benavidez, also known as “The Mexican Monster,” has established himself as one of the most formidable fighters in the super middleweight division. With an undefeated record and a reputation for relentless aggression, Benavidez has captured the hearts of fans and the respect of his opponents. His lightning-fast combinations, devastating power, and unwavering confidence make him a force to be reckoned with.

On the other side, we have David Morrell, a rising Cuban star who has quickly climbed the ranks with his technical brilliance and athletic prowess. Morrell, a southpaw with a near-flawless record, is known for his precision and ability to adapt to any style. With his calculated approach and ability to deliver powerful counters, Morrell has proven himself as a serious contender in the division.

This matchup between two undefeated fighters is not just about titles and rankings—it’s a battle for supremacy in the super middleweight division and a chance for both fighters to solidify their legacies.

Benavidez vs. Morrell Details

Here is everything you need to know about the Benavidez vs. Morrell Live fight card.

Day: Saturday

Saturday Date: February 1

February 1 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT Main event time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT

11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

The Benavidez vs. Morrell fight card will start at 8 p.m. ET, and the main event between the two fighters will take place at around 11 p.m. ET. The final timing may change based on the lengths of earlier fights. Speaking of which, let’s have a quick look at the entire fight card.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Fight Card

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; Featherweight, for the WBC title

Stephen Fulton vs. Angel Fierro; Light welterweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario; Super middleweight

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title

The Road to the Fight

Both Benavidez and Morrell have had impressive careers leading up to this bout. Here’s a closer look at their journeys:

David Benavidez: A Dominant Force

Record: 27-0 (23 KOs)

27-0 (23 KOs) Titles Held: Former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion

Former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Fighting Style: Aggressive, high-volume puncher

Benavidez’s journey to the top has been marked by dominant performances against top-tier opponents. In his most recent bout, he dismantled former champion Caleb Plant in a brutal display of power and endurance. Known for his relentless pressure and ability to break down opponents, Benavidez enters this fight as a favorite in the eyes of many analysts.

David Morrell: The Rising Star

Record: 10-0 (8 KOs)

10-0 (8 KOs) Titles Held: WBA Regular Super Middleweight Champion

WBA Regular Super Middleweight Champion Fighting Style: Technical, counterpuncher

Morrell has made a name for himself with his calculated approach and precision punching. His recent victory over Yamaguchi Falcao showcased his ability to dominate experienced opponents and finish fights with style. As a Cuban amateur standout, Morrell’s transition to the professional ranks has been seamless, and this fight against Benavidez represents the biggest test of his career so far.

What’s at Stake?

This fight carries significant implications for both fighters and the super middleweight division as a whole. For Benavidez, a victory would cement his status as the division’s most dominant fighter and set the stage for potential mega-fights, including a long-awaited showdown with Canelo Alvarez. For Morrell, a win would catapult him into the elite ranks of the sport and establish him as a legitimate threat to any champion in the division.

Additionally, with the fight being the first PBC on Prime PPV event of the year, both fighters have the opportunity to captivate a global audience and expand their fan bases. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as the outcome of this fight will shape the future of the super middleweight division.

Keys to Victory

David Benavidez: Overwhelm with Pressure

For Benavidez, the key to victory lies in his ability to impose his will on Morrell. By utilizing his high-volume punching and relentless aggression, Benavidez can force Morrell onto the back foot and disrupt his rhythm. Staying disciplined on defense and avoiding Morrell’s counterpunches will also be crucial.

David Morrell: Utilize Speed and Precision

Morrell’s path to victory involves leveraging his technical skills and footwork to outmaneuver Benavidez. By staying elusive and picking his shots carefully, Morrell can frustrate Benavidez and capitalize on openings. His ability to adapt mid-fight will be a major asset in neutralizing Benavidez’s pressure.

Expert Predictions

Boxing analysts are divided on the outcome of this fight, with some favoring Benavidez’s power and aggression, while others believe Morrell’s technical brilliance will prevail. What’s clear is that this matchup has all the ingredients for a classic, and fans can expect a closely contested battle that could go the distance.

How to Watch

Fans can catch the live action on Prime Video Pay-Per-View by purchasing the event directly through the Prime Video app or website. With its high-definition broadcast and behind-the-scenes coverage, Prime Video is set to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.

The David Benavidez vs. David Morrell fight is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in recent boxing history. With both fighters at the peak of their careers and so much at stake, this clash promises to deliver drama, intensity, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re a longtime boxing fan or a casual viewer, this is a fight you won’t want to miss.