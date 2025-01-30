David Benavidez vs. David Morrell: Fight Date, Time, How to Watch, TV Channel, and Full Preview

The boxing world braces for an explosive battle as unbeaten super middleweights David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. collide in a high-stakes showdown. With both fighters vying for supremacy and a potential shot at Canelo Alvarez, here’s everything you need to know about the date, time, how to watch, TV channels, and fight predictions.

Benavidez vs. Morrell: Fight Date, Start Time, and Venue

Day: Saturday

Saturday Date: February 1

February 1 Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT Main event time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT

11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell: Global TV and Streaming Guide

The fight will be available via pay-per-view (PPV) and streaming platforms worldwide:

United States : TV/Streaming : ESPN+ PPV ($89.99) – Subscription required.

: UK & Ireland : TV Channel : TNT Sports 1 Streaming : Discovery+ or TNT Sports app.

: Canada : Streaming : TSN+ PPV via TSN.ca.

: Australia : Streaming : Kayo Sports PPV ($59.95 AUD) or Main Event.

: Latin America : TV/Streaming : ESPN Knockout (TV) or Star+ (streaming).

: Rest of World : Available on DAZN in select regions (check local listings).

:

Free Live Stream Warning

No legal free streams exist for this PPV event. Avoid pirated sites to protect against malware and support official broadcasts.

Fight Card: Undercard Lineup and Schedule

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; Featherweight, for the WBC title

Stephen Fulton vs. Angel Fierro; Light welterweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario; Super middleweight

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title

Fighter Profiles: Strengths, Records, and Stakes

David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) : The two-time WBC champion, nicknamed “The Mexican Monster,” is renowned for his relentless pressure, body punching, and knockout power.

: The two-time WBC champion, nicknamed “The Mexican Monster,” is renowned for his relentless pressure, body punching, and knockout power. David Morrell Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs): The Cuban southpaw and WBA “regular” titleholder brings elite amateur pedigree (Cuban national champion) and explosive hand speed.

What’s at Stake: The winner is expected to become the mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez, making this a career-defining bout.

Predictions, Odds, and Expert Analysis