David Benavidez vs. David Morrell: Fight Date, Time, How to Watch, TV Channel, and Full Preview

The boxing world braces for an explosive battle as unbeaten super middleweights David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. collide in a high-stakes showdown. With both fighters vying for supremacy and a potential shot at Canelo Alvarez, here’s everything you need to know about the date, time, how to watch, TV channels, and fight predictions.
Benavidez vs. Morrell: Fight Date, Start Time, and Venue
- Day: Saturday
- Date: February 1
- Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT
- Main event time: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
How to Watch Benavidez vs. Morrell: Global TV and Streaming Guide
The fight will be available via pay-per-view (PPV) and streaming platforms worldwide:
- United States:
- TV/Streaming: ESPN+ PPV ($89.99) – Subscription required.
- UK & Ireland:
- TV Channel: TNT Sports 1
- Streaming: Discovery+ or TNT Sports app.
- Canada:
- Streaming: TSN+ PPV via TSN.ca.
- Australia:
- Streaming: Kayo Sports PPV ($59.95 AUD) or Main Event.
- Latin America:
- TV/Streaming: ESPN Knockout (TV) or Star+ (streaming).
- Rest of World:
- Available on DAZN in select regions (check local listings).
Free Live Stream Warning
No legal free streams exist for this PPV event. Avoid pirated sites to protect against malware and support official broadcasts.
Fight Card: Undercard Lineup and Schedule
- David Benavidez vs. David Morrell; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; Featherweight, for the WBC title
- Stephen Fulton vs. Angel Fierro; Light welterweight
- Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario; Super middleweight
- Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title
Fighter Profiles: Strengths, Records, and Stakes
- David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs): The two-time WBC champion, nicknamed “The Mexican Monster,” is renowned for his relentless pressure, body punching, and knockout power.
- David Morrell Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs): The Cuban southpaw and WBA “regular” titleholder brings elite amateur pedigree (Cuban national champion) and explosive hand speed.
What’s at Stake: The winner is expected to become the mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez, making this a career-defining bout.
Predictions, Odds, and Expert Analysis
- Betting Odds: Benavidez (-160) vs. Morrell (+130) – Benavidez favored slightly (via DraftKings).
- Expert Take: “Morrell’s footwork and angles could frustrate Benavidez early, but Benavidez’s volume and body attack will decide this in the later rounds.” – Teddy Atlas, ESPN analyst.