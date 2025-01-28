David Benavidez vs David Morrell Live: Date, start time, undercard ,Tv Channel

David Benavidez (29-0-0) and David Morrell (11-0-0) are gearing up for a clash of undefeated fighters on February 1 at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBA and WBC interim light heavyweight titles will be at stake in this exciting matchup.

Benavidez, who last faced Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June 2024 and secured a unanimous decision victory, is determined to protect his flawless record. Meanwhile, Morrell will aim to prove himself in this highly-anticipated showdown.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Fight Details

Date: February 1

Start Time:

8:00 PM ET

5:00 PM PT

The event will kick off at 8:00 PM Eastern Time and 5:00 PM Pacific Time.

How to Watch:

US/UK: Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View

Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View Worldwide: DAZN

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Live in Australia

Date: February 1

February 1 Time: The event will begin at 12:00 PM AEDT . The main event is expected to start around 2:30 PM AEDT , depending on the undercard fights.

The event will begin at . The main event is expected to start around , depending on the undercard fights. Streaming Platform: You can watch the fight live on DAZN in Australia.

The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing the WBA and WBC interim light heavyweight titles in a thrilling clash between two undefeated fighters.

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Live in Canada Date: February 1, 2025

February 1, 2025 Time: The event begins at 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PT). The main event is expected to start around 11:00 PM ET (8:00 PM PT).

The event begins at (5:00 PM PT). The main event is expected to start around (8:00 PM PT). Streaming Platform: Canadian viewers can watch the fight live on DAZN.

