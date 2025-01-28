SUBSCRIBE
David Benavidez vs David Morrell Live: Date, start time, undercard ,Tv Channel

Here way to watch David Benavidez vs David Morrell Live Stream Fight On February 1

David Benavidez (29-0-0) and David Morrell (11-0-0) are gearing up for a clash of undefeated fighters on February 1 at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The WBA and WBC interim light heavyweight titles will be at stake in this exciting matchup.

Benavidez, who last faced Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June 2024 and secured a unanimous decision victory, is determined to protect his flawless record. Meanwhile, Morrell will aim to prove himself in this highly-anticipated showdown.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Fight Details

Date: February 1
David Benavidez and David Morrell are scheduled to face off on February 1.

Start Time:

  • 8:00 PM ET
  • 5:00 PM PT
    The event will kick off at 8:00 PM Eastern Time and 5:00 PM Pacific Time.

How to Watch:

  • US/UK: Amazon Prime Pay-Per-View
  • Worldwide: DAZN

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Live in Australia

  • Date: February 1
  • Time: The event will begin at 12:00 PM AEDT. The main event is expected to start around 2:30 PM AEDT, depending on the undercard fights.
  • Streaming Platform: You can watch the fight live on DAZN in Australia.

The bout will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, showcasing the WBA and WBC interim light heavyweight titles in a thrilling clash between two undefeated fighters.

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Live in Canada

  • Date: February 1, 2025
  • Time: The event begins at 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PT). The main event is expected to start around 11:00 PM ET (8:00 PM PT).
  • Streaming Platform: Canadian viewers can watch the fight live on DAZN.

 

Fight Card:

  • Main Event (Title Fight):
    David Benavidez vs. David Morrell – 12 rounds for the WBC and WBA interim light heavyweight titles.
  • Co-Main Event:
    Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton – WBC Featherweight Title.
  • Undercard Fights:
    • Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro – Light Welterweight Bout.
    • Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario – Super Middleweight Bout.
    • Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo – WBA Interim Featherweight Title.

 

