France vs Wales Live: TV channel for Six Nations rugby today clash

The 2025 Six Nations Championship is set to launch in spectacular fashion as France welcomes Wales to the Stade de France in Paris this Friday. With five tournament titles to their name, the French squad is determined to capitalize on home advantage and secure a strong opening victory.

Spearheaded by Olympic gold medalist and captain Antoine Dupont, France enters the competition as a leading favorite, sharing the spotlight with Ireland, who seek a historic third consecutive championship. Fresh off a dominant Autumn Nations Series campaign, where they swept all three fixtures, Les Bleus showcased their resilience with a gripping 30-29 comeback win over rugby giants New Zealand—a result that has only heightened expectations for their Six Nations campaign.

Warren Gatland’s Welsh side are massively up against it at the Stade de France this evening, having lost their last 12 Test matches in a row and not won since the 2023 World Cup.

France vs. Wales live stream, TV channel

Here’s how to watch this 2025 Six Nations Championships match in the U.K.:

This game is available for live TV broadcast in the UK on ITV1. The match will also be live streamed on ITV’s streaming platform, ITVX.

What time does France vs. Wales kick off?

This 2025 Six Nations Championships clash takes place at Stade de France in Paris, France and kicks off on Friday, January 31 at 9:15 p.m. local time.

Here’s how that time translates in the U.K.:

Date Kickoff time GMT Fri, Jan. 31 8:15 p.m.

