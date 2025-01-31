France vs. Wales Live: How to Watch 2025 Six Nations Rugby Stream From Anywhere

The 2025 Six Nations Championship ignites with a captivating showdown as tournament frontrunners France face a beleaguered Wales squad at Paris’s Stade de France. Fresh off a triumphant autumn campaign that saw them conquer rugby giants New Zealand and Australia, the French side welcomes back talismanic skipper Antoine Dupont, whose leadership could propel them toward Grand Slam glory. Wales, however, enter the fray under a cloud of despair, winless in their last 12 Tests and desperate to reverse a dismal 2024 Six Nations whitewash under Warren Gatland’s stewardship.

Match Details: Timing and Global Time Zones

The battle kicks off on Friday, January 31, at 9:15 p.m. CET in Paris. Global viewers can tune in at these local times:

UK : 8:15 p.m. GMT

: 8:15 p.m. GMT US & Canada : 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT

: 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT Australia: 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Saturday, February 1)

How to Stream France vs. Wales Globally

United Kingdom: Free-to-Air Thrills

UK fans enjoy free coverage via BBC iPlayer and ITVX. This match airs on ITV1, with pre-game analysis starting at 7:30 p.m. GMT.

Ireland: Dual Free Streaming Options

Irish viewers split their allegiance between Virgin Media One (live coverage from 7:30 p.m. GMT) and RTÉ Player, both offering free access to the tournament.

Australia: Stan Sport’s Exclusive Rights

Aussie fans rely solely on Stan Sport (AU$15/month add-on to a Stan base plan) for live Six Nations action.

Canada: DAZN Secures Broadcast Rights

Canadian supporters can stream via DAZN (CA$24.99/month), the tournament’s exclusive carrier in the region.

New Zealand: Sky Sport’s Comprehensive Coverage

Sky Sport NZ holds exclusive rights, with live broadcasts available through Sky Sport channels and streaming platforms.

How to watch France v Wales in Canada 2025 Six Nations

Streaming Service : DAZN (exclusive rights to the Six Nations in Canada). Subscription cost: CA$24.99/month (cancel anytime). DAZN streams all tournament matches live and on-demand.

: (exclusive rights to the Six Nations in Canada).

Here’s where to watch France vs. Wales in the 2025 Six Nations from US

Streaming Service : Peacock (exclusive broadcaster for this match). You’ll need a Peacock Premium ( 5.99/month)or∗∗PremiumPlus∗∗( 5.99/ m o n t h ) or ∗ ∗ P re mi u m Pl u s ∗ ∗ ( 11.99/month) subscription. While NBC airs some Six Nations games, this opener is only on Peacock .

: (exclusive broadcaster for this match).

Will Wales Break Their Losing Streak?

With France riding a wave of momentum and Wales grappling with form, the opener promises high stakes. Whether you’re cheering from a café in Paris or a living room in Toronto, this guide ensures you won’t miss a tackle, try, or tactical masterstroke. Tune in as rugby’s oldest rivals reignite their storied rivalry!