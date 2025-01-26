Here’s Way to watch Alvarez vs Stephens Live BKFC KnuckleMania V Anywhere

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia becomes the epicenter of adrenaline-fueled combat as BKFC presents one of its most momentous events: BKFC KnuckleMania V. The electrifying showdown between Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens headlines a night that promises unrelenting action.

Watch: BKFC KnuckleMania V Anywhere

Where to watch BKFC KnuckleMania V

Fans in the US can stream the event live on DAZN, available with these subscription plans:

Monthly Plan (12-month contract): $19.99/month

$19.99/month Month-to-Month Plan: $24.99/month

$24.99/month Annual Membership: $224.99/year

How to Watch BKFC KnuckleMania V Live in the UK

UK viewers can access BKFC KnuckleMania V on DAZN as well. Ensure you check the timing carefully, as the main card starts at 1:00 a.m. GMT.

How to Watch BKFC KnuckleMania V Live in Australia

Australian fans can also stream the event via Kayo PPV. Adjust your schedule for the time difference, as the event starts at 12:00 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, January 26.

How to Watch BKFC KnuckleMania V Live in Canada

DAZN provides comprehensive coverage of BKFC KnuckleMania V for Canadian audiences. Subscription pricing is identical to the US, making it accessible for fans nationwide.

When to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 25 (U.S. local time) / Sunday, January 26 (Australia local time)

Start Time: U.S. (Eastern Time): 8:00 p.m. ET U.S. (Pacific Time): 5:00 p.m. PT Australia: Sunday, January 26, at 12:00 p.m. AEDT



Main Event (approx.): U.S.: 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT Australia: Sunday, January 26, at 3:30 p.m. AEDT

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET (Sunday afternoon in Australia), with the headlining bout between Alvarez and Stephens expected to start around 11:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. AEDT).

Eddie Alvarez: The Return of “The Underground King”

With a storied career spanning titles in UFC, Bellator, BodogFIGHT, Reality Fighting, and FIGHT MATRIX, Eddie Alvarez (30-8, 2 NC MMA, 1-1 BKFC) is no stranger to the spotlight. Joining BKFC in 2023, Alvarez engaged in a ferocious battle against Chad Mendes and suffered a setback against Mike Perry in December while contending for the “King of Violence” title.

The 41-year-old is eager to rekindle the flames of triumph in front of a hometown crowd—a stage he last graced as a headliner in 2010. While his high-profile clash against Conor McGregor at Madison Square Garden left a bitter taste, Alvarez is resolute in rewriting his Philadelphia chapter.

“I owe it to my Philly fans to deliver,” Alvarez shared with MMA Fighting. “Madison Square Garden was my shot, but I detested my performance. There’s only one venue more iconic to me than MSG, and that’s Wells Fargo in Philadelphia.”

Recalling his global adventures in combat—from Russia to Japan—Alvarez expressed an unwavering belief in his connection to his local fanbase: “When I step into venues close to home, I feel invincible. The spirit of Philly fans fuels me, and I’m ready to shine brighter than ever on January 25.”

Jeremy Stephens: “Lil Heathen’s” Quest for Glory

Jeremy Stephens (29-21, 1 NC MMA, 2-0 BKFC), a name etched into UFC history with 18 knockdowns—the second-most ever—is bringing his ferocity to the BKFC arena. Undefeated in his BKFC journey, having bested Jimmie Rivera and Bobby Taylor, Stephens is embracing the challenge of battling Alvarez in his adversary’s backyard.

Competing at 165 pounds, Stephens ventures into uncharted waters after primarily fighting at 145 pounds throughout his career. Despite the daunting transition, the Iowa-born warrior remains undeterred.

“There are countless questions about this fight, and I’m here to answer every single one of them,” Stephens told MMA Junkie. “Defeating a legend like Alvarez in his hometown, stepping up a weight class, and taking on this massive risk is what defines greatness.”

Acknowledging the stakes, Stephens declared, “I’m putting everything on the line—not for approval, but for legacy. Whether you love or loathe me, you cannot deny the truth: I’m here to prove I’m the real deal.”

KnuckleMania V Fight Card

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens – Lightweight Bout

Mick Terrill (c) vs. Ben Rothwell – BKFC World Heavyweight Title

Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings – Flyweight Clash

John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer – Middleweight Fight

Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. – Welterweight Bout

Pat Brady vs. Zach Calmus – Heavyweight Contest

Itso Babulaidze vs. Bryan McDowell – Middleweight Matchup

Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer – Lightweight Fight

Dustin Pague vs. JD Burns – Welterweight Bout

Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell – Bantamweight Battle

Joey Dawejko vs. Steve Banks – Heavyweight Bout

Cody Russell vs. Logan Tucker – Middleweight Fight

Phil Caracappa vs. Noah Norman – Bantamweight Clash

Mark your calendars for this monumental event, as history unfolds in the heart of Philadelphia.