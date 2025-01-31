Liddard vs. Osaze Live: start time, results, streaming, main card, prelims

The much-anticipated fight between Liddard and Osaze is set to be one of the biggest matchups in combat sports this year. Fans around the world are eager to witness this clash between two top-tier fighters. Whether you plan to watch it on TV, stream it online, or find free viewing options, we have compiled everything you need to know about this event.

This all-British showdown presents Liddard with an opportunity to extend his unblemished 10-0 streak, while Osaze eyes a triumphant resurgence after suffering a second-round defeat at the hands of Denzel Bentley. Meanwhile, Liddard aims to replicate the blistering pace of his first-round decimation of Omar Nguale Ilunga last December.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the forthcoming bout, courtesy of ABC Money News.

Date and Start Time: When is the George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze Fight?

The George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze fight is set to take place on Friday, January 31. The undercard action begins at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 7 PM GMT, but the exact time for the main event, including the ring walks, has yet to be confirmed. The event promises to be packed with action, so be sure to tune in early to catch all the excitement.

Key Times to Remember:

Date : Friday, January 31

: Friday, January 31 Time : 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 7 PM GMT

: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 7 PM GMT Main Event: Time of ring walk to be confirmed

This timing ensures that fans across various time zones can watch the fight without missing out. Whether you’re in the United States, the United Kingdom, or Australia, this fight is accessible to viewers worldwide.

Full Undercard for George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze

Before the main event, there will be a series of exciting undercard fights. These matches offer a great opportunity to see other talented boxers and get into the spirit of the event. Here’s a look at the full fight card for George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze:

George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze ; Middleweight

; Middleweight Junaid Bostan vs. Bilal Fawaz ; Super-welterweight

; Super-welterweight Leli Buttigieg vs. James Todd ; Middleweight

; Middleweight Giorgio Visioli vs. Brian Barajas ; Super-featherweight

; Super-featherweight Jimmy Sains vs. TBA ; TBA

; TBA Taylor Bevan vs. Szymon Kajda; Super-middleweight

This undercard is packed with talent and features some promising fighters across various weight classes. As these fights unfold, they will set the stage for the highly anticipated showdown between Liddard and Osaze. Fans can expect non-stop action throughout the entire event.

How to Watch George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze

The event, including every match on the undercard, will stream live globally via DAZN, available in over 200 countries. Subscriptions are offered on both monthly and annual plans.

In addition to its unparalleled boxing coverage—spanning traditional bouts, bare-knuckle contests, MMA, and crossover events—DAZN grants subscribers access to a rich array of documentaries, weekly boxing shows, press conference streams, and even live coverage of sports like football, golf, and motorsport.

How to Watch George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze in Canada

The fight will be streamed live on DAZN, available across Canada.

Subscription: Visit the DAZN website or download the app to subscribe. Choose from monthly or annual plans. Start Time: Coverage begins at 2 PM ET on Friday, January 31. Stream: Log in and enjoy the live broadcast through the DAZN platform.

How to Watch George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze in Australia

Australian viewers can catch the action live via KAYO PPV.

How to Watch George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze in the USA

American fans can watch the fight live on DAZN as well.

Subscription: Sign up on the DAZN website or app. Monthly and annual plans are available. Start Time: The broadcast begins at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET on Friday, January 31. Stream: Log in to your DAZN account to access the event live.

No matter where you are, DAZN makes it simple to catch every punch, every round, and every moment of the action!

How to Watch Liddard vs. Osaze Live Online for Free

Venue

The clash between Liddard and Osaze is set to unfold at Indigo at The O2, a distinguished venue within London’s O2 complex located on the Greenwich Peninsula. While the complex’s main arena is synonymous with grand-scale spectacles, Indigo’s intimate setting has become renowned for hosting musical performances and smaller-scale events.

Fighter Profiles: Tale of the Tape

George Liddard

Nationality : British

: British Age : 22

: 22 Height : 5’10”

: 5’10” Reach : N/A

: N/A Total Fights : 10

: 10 Record: 10-0 (6 KOs)

Derrick Osaze

Nationality : British

: British Age : 31

: 31 Height : N/A

: N/A Reach : N/A

: N/A Total Fights : 15

: 15 Record: 13-2 (3 KOs)

The George Liddard vs. Derrick Osaze fight promises to be an unforgettable event for boxing fans around the world. With an exciting undercard and a thrilling main event, this middleweight clash is one you won’t want to miss. Stay updated with all the details as the event approaches.

Remember to tune in early, catch the full undercard action, and get ready for an epic night of boxing!