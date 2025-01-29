Six Nations 2025 Live: Full Fixtures, Results, TV Schedule, Kick-Off Times, and How to Watch

The Six Nations 2025 is set to captivate rugby fans worldwide with fierce rivalries, thrilling matchups, and the battle for European supremacy. With the tournament schedule now confirmed, we break down the fixtures, TV coverage, kick-off times, and how to follow every moment of the action. Whether you’re cheering for England, Ireland, France, Scotland, Wales, or Italy, here’s your ultimate guide to the championship.

Six Nations 2025 Fixtures and Results

The tournament kicks off on February 1, 2025, and concludes on March 15, 2025, with all eyes on the final showdown for the title. Below is the full list of fixtures, venues, and results (updated live during the tournament):

Round 1

Saturday, February 1 France vs. Ireland | 14:15 GMT | Stade de France, Paris England vs. Wales | 16:45 GMT | Twickenham Stadium, London

Sunday, February 2 Scotland vs. Italy | 15:00 GMT | Murrayfield, Edinburgh



Round 2

Saturday, February 8 Wales vs. Scotland | 14:15 GMT | Principality Stadium, Cardiff Italy vs. France | 16:45 GMT | Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Sunday, February 9 Ireland vs. England | 15:00 GMT | Aviva Stadium, Dublin



Round 3

Saturday, February 22 Scotland vs. France | 14:15 GMT | Murrayfield, Edinburgh England vs. Italy | 16:45 GMT | Twickenham Stadium, London

Sunday, February 23 Wales vs. Ireland | 15:00 GMT | Principality Stadium, Cardiff



Round 4

Saturday, March 8 Ireland vs. Scotland | 14:15 GMT | Aviva Stadium, Dublin France vs. England | 16:45 GMT | Stade de France, Paris

Sunday, March 9 Italy vs. Wales | 15:00 GMT | Stadio Olimpico, Rome



Round 5 (Super Saturday)

Saturday, March 15 Wales vs. France | 14:15 GMT | Principality Stadium, Cardiff Italy vs. Ireland | 16:45 GMT | Stadio Olimpico, Rome England vs. Scotland | 19:00 GMT | Twickenham Stadium, London



Results will be updated here as matches conclude.

Six Nations 2025 TV Schedule and Kick-Off Times

The championship will be broadcast live across multiple networks globally. Here’s the full TV schedule by region:

UK & Ireland : BBC One and ITV1 will share coverage, with BBC airing Wales and Scotland home games, and ITV showing England, Ireland, France, and Italy matches. S4C (Welsh language) and RTE (Ireland) will also provide live coverage.

: France : France Télévisions and TF1 will broadcast all matches.

: Italy : Sky Italia holds exclusive rights.

: Rest of World : NBC Sports (USA), Stan Sport (Australia), SuperSport (Africa), and World Rugby’s streaming platform (selected regions).

:

Kick-off times are listed in GMT. Convert to your local time:

14:15 GMT = 09:15 EST / 15:15 CET / 01:15 AEDT (next day)

16:45 GMT = 11:45 EST / 17:45 CET / 03:45 AEDT (next day)

How to Follow Six Nations 2025

Streaming : Watch live via BBC iPlayer , ITVX , France TV Sport , or Six Nations YouTube (highlights).

: Watch live via , , , or (highlights). Radio: Tune into BBC Radio 5 Live or RTE Radio 1 for live commentary.

Tournament Predictions and Key Storylines

Defending champions Ireland enter as favorites, but France and England are hot on their heels. Can Wales bounce back under a new coach? Will Italy avoid the wooden spoon? The answers will unfold over six unmissable weekends.

FAQs

When does the Six Nations 2025 start?

The tournament begins February 1, 2025. How to watch Six Nations in the USA?

All matches stream live on NBC Sports and Peacock. Who won the 2024 Six Nations?

Ireland claimed the 2024 Grand Slam. Which stadiums host Six Nations games?

Twickenham (England), Principality Stadium (Wales), Murrayfield (Scotland), Aviva Stadium (Ireland), Stade de France (France), and Stadio Olimpico (Italy). Are tickets still available?

Visit official union websites for ticket updates.

Bookmark ABCmoney for live results and schedule updates throughout the Six Nations 2025!