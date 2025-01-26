Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes Livestream: Here’s how to watch PFL Road to Dubai series online

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set to kick off its 2025 event schedule this Saturday with the much-anticipated “Road to Dubai Champions Series,” taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Headlining the event is an electrifying Lightweight World Title Bout between undefeated Dagestani star Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) and Irish standout Paul Hughes (13-1).

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time: 11am ET / 4pm GMT / 8pm Local GST

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Live Stream/TV Channel: Streaming Link

The main card will also feature two more exciting clashes between Dagestani and Irish fighters, along with a heavyweight co-main event that promises fireworks. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight card and how to watch the action live from anywhere in the world.

Where to Watch PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series worldwide

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live on MAX Fans in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, Portugal, Switzerland, UK can watch live on DAZN officially.

Best way to watch PFL Live Streaming- Nurmagomedov vs Hughes fight

Whether you’re a diehard fan or a casual viewer, here are your best options to stream the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series:

SteadyFlix:

SteadyFlix offers a reliable and affordable streaming option for PFL fans worldwide. For just $7.99, you can watch the entire event live in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

Max:

The full fight card will also be available on Max. Subscriptions range from $9.99 to $20.99 per month or $99.99 to $209.99 annually, giving you access to all the action.

DAZN:

Fight fans in over 200 countries can stream the entire card live via DAZN. A DAZN subscription is required, making it a go-to choice for global viewers.

PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Main Card

Lightweight World Title Bout: Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0) vs. Paul Hughes (13-1)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Vadim Nemkov (18-2) vs. Tim Johnson (18-10)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Akhmed Magomedov (10-1) vs. Nathan Kelly (11-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Ibragim Ibragimov (8-0) vs. Kenny Mokhonoana (5-1)

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Renat Khavalov (8-0) vs. Cleiver Fernandes (9-1)

PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series Preliminary Card