Where to watch BKFC Knucklemania V: Start Time, Result, Fight Card | Alvarez vs. Stephens Live Stream Updates

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set to erupt with bare-knuckle action as BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) presents its biggest event yet: KnuckleMania V. Headlined by a highly anticipated showdown between two MMA legends, Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens, this event promises an unforgettable night of brutal combat and high-stakes drama.

BKFC KnuckleMania V Start Times

United States (Eastern Time): 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET United Kingdom: 1:00 a.m. (Sunday, January 26)

1:00 a.m. (Sunday, January 26) Australia (AEDT): 12:00 p.m. (Sunday, January 26)

The main card kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the headlining bout between Alvarez and Stephens expected around 11:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. AEDT).

How to Watch BKFC KnuckleMania V

United States

Streaming on DAZN:

Fans in the U.S. can stream the event live on DAZN. Subscriptions are available at $19.99 per month (12-month contract), $24.99 month-to-month, or $224.99 annually.

How to watch KnuckleMania V in Australia

Main Event on Kayo Sports :

Australian fight fans can watch the event live on Kayo Sports’ PPV service .

Watch KnuckleMania V in UK

Streaming on DAZN GB:

In the UK, KnuckleMania V will be available to stream live via DAZN or through the BKFC+ app.

Eddie Alvarez: The Return of “The Underground King”

Eddie Alvarez (30-8, 2 NC MMA, 1-1 BKFC) brings his decorated combat sports resume back to his hometown of Philadelphia. A former champion in UFC, Bellator, and other organizations, Alvarez joined BKFC in 2023 and immediately made waves with his gritty performance against Chad Mendes. However, a loss to Mike Perry in December has left “The Underground King” hungry to reclaim his dominance.

For Alvarez, this fight holds special significance. It’s his first time headlining in Philly since 2010, and the city’s passionate fans are fueling his determination to put on a show.

“I owe it to my Philly fans to deliver,” Alvarez said in a recent interview. “Madison Square Garden was my shot, but I hated my performance. There’s only one venue more iconic to me than MSG, and that’s Wells Fargo in Philadelphia.”

Alvarez is determined to rewrite his Philadelphia story, saying, “The spirit of Philly fans fuels me. On January 25, I’ll shine brighter than ever.”

Jeremy Stephens: “Lil Heathen’s” Quest for Greatness

Jeremy Stephens (29-21, 1 NC MMA, 2-0 BKFC), known for his ferocious striking and record-setting knockdowns in the UFC, has quickly made his mark in BKFC. Undefeated in bare-knuckle competition, Stephens holds victories over Jimmie Rivera and Bobby Taylor.

Now, “Lil Heathen” faces his toughest test yet: battling Alvarez on his home turf in a 165-pound clash. Despite moving up from his traditional weight of 145 pounds, Stephens isn’t backing down from the challenge.

“There are countless questions about this fight, and I’m here to answer every single one of them,” Stephens said. “Defeating a legend like Alvarez in his hometown, stepping up a weight class, and taking on this massive risk is what defines greatness.”

Stephens is embracing the pressure, declaring, “I’m putting everything on the line—not for approval, but for legacy. I’m here to prove I’m the real deal.”

KnuckleMania V Fight Card

In addition to the Alvarez vs. Stephens showdown, KnuckleMania V features an incredible lineup of fights:

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens – Lightweight Bout

– Lightweight Bout Mick Terrill (c) vs. Ben Rothwell – BKFC World Heavyweight Title

– BKFC World Heavyweight Title Taylor Starling vs. Bec Rawlings – Flyweight Bout

– Flyweight Bout John Garbarino vs. Apostle Spencer – Middleweight Fight

– Middleweight Fight Pat Sullivan vs. Kaine Tomlinson Jr. – Welterweight Bout

– Welterweight Bout Pat Brady vs. Zach Calmus – Heavyweight Contest

– Heavyweight Contest Itso Babulaidze vs. Bryan McDowell – Middleweight Matchup

– Middleweight Matchup Zedekiah Montanez vs. Brandon Meyer – Lightweight Fight

– Lightweight Fight Dustin Pague vs. JD Burns – Welterweight Bout

– Welterweight Bout Travis Thompson vs. Zachary Pannell – Bantamweight Battle

– Bantamweight Battle Joey Dawejko vs. Steve Banks – Heavyweight Bout

– Heavyweight Bout Cody Russell vs. Logan Tucker – Middleweight Fight

– Middleweight Fight Phil Caracappa vs. Noah Norman – Bantamweight Clash

